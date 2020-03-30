TVS announces warranty extension and service support amid Covid-19 lockdown

TVS Motor Company has announced that its toll-free number 18002587111 will continue to function to address queries and concerns in real-time.

By:Published: March 30, 2020 1:54:09 PM

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, multiple manufacturers have announced warranty and service period extensions. TVS Motor Company is the latest one to join this and has announced that for vehicles whose warranty will be expiring between 1st March and 30th April, the same will be extended till 30th June, 2020. The same goes for the free servicing of vehicles as well which means if the free service period for your vehicle is between March and April, 2020, the same will be redeemable till June 2020. Moreover, AMC services due between March and April, 2020 will also be redeemable till June, 2020.

Apart from announcing the extension periods, TVS Motor Company has also announced service support amid the lockdown. The company has announced that its toll-free number 18002587111 will continue to function to address queries and concerns in real-time. The company also says that dedicated resources have been allocated between 9 AM to 6 PM to guide through situation-based solutions. Moreover, the entire service support team of TVS Motor Company is accessible on customercare@tvsmotor.com regarding any query or concern.

The company’s Road Side Assistance (RSA) is also accessible during this lockdown and can be accessed 24×7 at 18002587111. The company says that the associates across locations will support, wherever legally possible and service will continue to be free for enrolled members and charged to others. TVS’ area office team in the respective state will be available for escalation and to ensure seamless support to all our customers in this hour of crisis.

Stay tuned for more such updates. Also, Express Drives urges its readers to stay indoors and avoid riding/driving during this lockdown which is extremely important to prevent this virus from spreading at a frightening speed.

