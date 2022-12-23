TVS announces MotoSoul 2023 in Goa 

TVS MotoSoul 2023 will host activities like moto crossfit, obstacle race, dirt race amongst others.

TVS Motor Company has announced the return of its biking festival, the TVS MotoSoul to take place on March 3 & 4, 2023 at Hilltop Vagator, Goa. TVS MotoSoul 2023 will host exciting events for two-wheeler fanatics that will include activities like moto crossfit, obstacle race, dirt race amongst others. Stunt riders from the house of Petronas TVS Racing will also take part in the two-day event.

Apart from motorcycle-related events, there will also be a variety of other artistic events such as live canvas painting and musical performances. TVS MotoSoul 2023 will host tech talks from different stalwarts from the biking world.

A plethora of showcases by TVS Motor Company at the 2023 TVS MotoSoul will unlock newer horizons. Being at the forefront of cutting edge technology and customer centricity, TVS Motor Company is all set to thrill the audience.

Speaking on the return of the much-awaited TVS MotoSoul, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “We are thrilled to announce the 2023 TVS MotoSoul – The Ultimate Biking Festival, the flagship initiative by TVS Motor Company for our millions of premium motorcycle owners and biking enthusiasts across the globe. TVS MotoSoul is a platform for the like-minded motorcycle community to come together, celebrate the undying spirit of motorcycling, interact with legends from the racing & biking fraternity and take home the supreme message of riding brotherhood. We look forward to welcoming all motorcycle enthusiasts at the 2023 TVS MotoSoul.”