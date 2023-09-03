scorecardresearch

TVS 2W sales grows 5% in August– iQube records highest monthly volume

With a total volume of 23,887 units registered in August 2023, TVS iQube recorded its best monthly volume.

Written by Express Drives Desk
tvs iqube

TVS Motor Company registered an overall YoY sales growth of 4% increasing from 333,787 units in August last year to 345,848 units in August 2023. The Hosur-based manufacturer is a key player in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment of the Indian market.

TVS August 2023 sales: Two-wheelers grow 5%

The company registered an overall two-wheeler sales of 315,539 units last month as compared to 332,110 units sold in August 2023. This resulted in a YoY growth of 5%. In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales of TVS grew by 7% YoY when the bikemaker registered a monthly volume of 239,325 units in August 2022 to 256,619 units in August 2023.

TVS two-wheeler salesAug 2023Aug 2022YoY change
Motorcycles153,047 units157,118 units-2.59%
Scooters142,502 units121,866 units17%
Domestic256,619 units239,325 units7%
Exports75,491 units76,214 units-0.94%
Total two-wheeler sales332,110 units315,539 units5%
TVS two-wheeler sales

Motorcycles registered sales of 153,047 units in August 2023 as against 157,118 units in August 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 121,866 units in the month of August 2022 to 142,502 units in August 2023.

Also Read
Also Read

TVS August 2023 sales: iQube records highest monthly volume

TVS sold 23,887 units of the iQube electric scooter in August this year– the highest monthly volume for the battery-powered two-wheeler. During the same period last year, TVS sold 4,418 units of the iQube, thus registering a massive YoY growth of 440%.

Total exports of 87,515 units in August 2023 were recorded by TVS as against 93,111 units in August 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 75,491 units in August 2023 as against 76,214 units in August 2022. Besides the two-wheeler segment, the company also witnessed sales of 13,738 three-wheelers in August this year as against 18,248 units sold during the same month last year.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 10:40 IST
Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS