TVS Motor Company registered an overall YoY sales growth of 4% increasing from 333,787 units in August last year to 345,848 units in August 2023. The Hosur-based manufacturer is a key player in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment of the Indian market.
TVS August 2023 sales: Two-wheelers grow 5%
The company registered an overall two-wheeler sales of 315,539 units last month as compared to 332,110 units sold in August 2023. This resulted in a YoY growth of 5%. In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales of TVS grew by 7% YoY when the bikemaker registered a monthly volume of 239,325 units in August 2022 to 256,619 units in August 2023.
|TVS two-wheeler sales
|Aug 2023
|Aug 2022
|YoY change
|Motorcycles
|153,047 units
|157,118 units
|-2.59%
|Scooters
|142,502 units
|121,866 units
|17%
|Domestic
|256,619 units
|239,325 units
|7%
|Exports
|75,491 units
|76,214 units
|-0.94%
|Total two-wheeler sales
|332,110 units
|315,539 units
|5%
Motorcycles registered sales of 153,047 units in August 2023 as against 157,118 units in August 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 121,866 units in the month of August 2022 to 142,502 units in August 2023.
TVS August 2023 sales: iQube records highest monthly volume
TVS sold 23,887 units of the iQube electric scooter in August this year– the highest monthly volume for the battery-powered two-wheeler. During the same period last year, TVS sold 4,418 units of the iQube, thus registering a massive YoY growth of 440%.
Total exports of 87,515 units in August 2023 were recorded by TVS as against 93,111 units in August 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 75,491 units in August 2023 as against 76,214 units in August 2022. Besides the two-wheeler segment, the company also witnessed sales of 13,738 three-wheelers in August this year as against 18,248 units sold during the same month last year.