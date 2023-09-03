With a total volume of 23,887 units registered in August 2023, TVS iQube recorded its best monthly volume.

TVS Motor Company registered an overall YoY sales growth of 4% increasing from 333,787 units in August last year to 345,848 units in August 2023. The Hosur-based manufacturer is a key player in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment of the Indian market.

TVS August 2023 sales: Two-wheelers grow 5%

The company registered an overall two-wheeler sales of 315,539 units last month as compared to 332,110 units sold in August 2023. This resulted in a YoY growth of 5%. In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales of TVS grew by 7% YoY when the bikemaker registered a monthly volume of 239,325 units in August 2022 to 256,619 units in August 2023.

TVS two-wheeler sales Aug 2023 Aug 2022 YoY change Motorcycles 153,047 units 157,118 units -2.59% Scooters 142,502 units 121,866 units 17% Domestic 256,619 units 239,325 units 7% Exports 75,491 units 76,214 units -0.94% Total two-wheeler sales 332,110 units 315,539 units 5% TVS two-wheeler sales

Motorcycles registered sales of 153,047 units in August 2023 as against 157,118 units in August 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 121,866 units in the month of August 2022 to 142,502 units in August 2023.

TVS August 2023 sales: iQube records highest monthly volume

TVS sold 23,887 units of the iQube electric scooter in August this year– the highest monthly volume for the battery-powered two-wheeler. During the same period last year, TVS sold 4,418 units of the iQube, thus registering a massive YoY growth of 440%.

Total exports of 87,515 units in August 2023 were recorded by TVS as against 93,111 units in August 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 75,491 units in August 2023 as against 76,214 units in August 2022. Besides the two-wheeler segment, the company also witnessed sales of 13,738 three-wheelers in August this year as against 18,248 units sold during the same month last year.