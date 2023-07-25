TV host Rannvijay Singha brings home a limited edition Ultraviolette F77 electric sportsbike

Rannvijay Singha has bought the top-spec limited edition variant of the all-new Ultraviolette F77. This electric sportsbike is priced from Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 5.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ultraviolette Automotive recently launched its flagship electric motorcycle, the F77, in India at a starting price of Rs 3.80 lakh, ex-showroom. It has garnered positive response from prospective buyers and recently television host Rannvijay Singha also bought the range-topping limited edition variant of the Ultraviolette F77.

Rannvijay Singha’s new Ultraviolette F77 limited edition:

Rannvijay Singha, popularly known for his association with the reality TV show ‘MTV Roadies’, is a hardcore automobile enthusiast and owns some fancy cars and motorcycles. The latest addition in his garage is the Ultraviolette F77 limited edition electric sportsbike. Only 77 units of the limited edition F77 will be ever built and Rannvijay got the 16th motorcycle.

Ultraviolette F77: Price and variants explained

Ultraviolette is offering the new F77 in three variants: Standard, Recon and Limited Edition. Its prices range from Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 5.50 lakh, ex-showroom. All the variants have hardware and mechanical differences which set them apart from one another.

Ultraviolette F77: Battery, range and performance

The standard variant of the Ultraviolette F77 gets a 27 kW (36.2 bhp) electric motor while the Recon and Limited Edition variants feature 29 kW (38.9 bhp) and 30.2 kW (40.5 bhp) electric motors respectively. They sport 7.1 kWh, 10.3 kWh and 10.3 kWh battery packs and are claimed to offer a riding range of 206 km, 307 km and 307 km per charge respectively.

