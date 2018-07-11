Trying to buy Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition but can’t? Here’s what to do

If you are trying to buy a Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition, you must be facing issues with the company's official website. Customers are not able to make the purchase for the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition due to a technical glitch and for this reason, the sale of the motorcycle has been postponed. The company is expected to release an official statement regarding this soon along with the announcement of a new date for the online sales. The customers who have already registered for buying the Pegasus edition need not worry as their slot is safe. Only 1,000 units of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition have been made out of which 250 units have been allocated for India. The motorcycle will be available for sale at a price of Rs 2.39 lakh (on-road, Tamil Nadu).

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition takes its inspiration from the RE/WD Flying Flea 125 motorcycles that were used by British paratroopers during World War II. The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition gets power from the same 499cc, air-cooled engine that powers the standard Classic 500. Each unit of the Pegasus Edition gets a unique serial number that has been stenciled on the fuel tank. As the bike is based on a military theme, it gets elements like canvas panniers having a Pegasus logo. The motorcycle will be sold in India in a single colour option of Service Brown. Internationally though, the bike will be retailed in an additional shade of Olive Drab Green.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

With the launch of Classic 500 Pegasus Edition, Royal Enfield also introduced the Pegasus range of apparel and accessories and these have also been rolled out in limited numbers. As it has always been the case with Royal Enfield limited edition motorcycles, the Pegasus edition too is expected to be sold out real quick. As soon as we receive any update from Royal Enfield regarding the sales of the Pegasus edition, we will keep you guys updated, so stay tuned with us!