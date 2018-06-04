Triumph’s ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari promotes road safety and here’s how you can be safer!

Triumph Motorcycles is fast emerging as one of the most exciting motorcycle brands in the sub-continent, with world-class machines in almost every segment. In the course of their time in the country, Triumph has, on more than one occasion, sent out strong messages of road safety and responsible operation of motorcycles. On occasion, they have been known to refuse customers that did not comply with the basic safety gear required to ride a large capacity motorcycle. They have now sought to further their efforts in promoting road safety, this time, actually taking to the roads to promote their message. A new ride that is already underway in the country will be held at each Triumph dealership across the country. During the ride, each Triumph Workshop will turn classroom for safety demonstrations for motorcyclist by Varad More, a veteran motorcyclist who is undertaking this journey on behalf of Triumph Motorcycles. Varad will be interacting with Triumph clubs/owners, imparting road safety essentials at all the dealerships on his way to Kanyakumari.

Road safety is expected to improve dramatically when every component of the system including the vehicle, road infrastructure, traffic engineering, training and road etiquette, enforcement, education and awareness, as well as the laws that govern the road system, have safety embedded into them as an inherent virtue.Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. says, “As a responsible automobile company, it is imperative that we are active participants in the initiative that educates and encourages people to ride safely. Two-wheeler riders are at a higher risk on the roads. The key to safe riding is a combination of defensive driving, adherence to traffic rules, situational awareness, always wearing riding gear and following common road sense. Triumph Motorcycles is pleased to flag off this unique initiative ride from Jammu to Kanyakumari."

The ride seeks to encourage safety hoping that passionate riders will have better reach in the Indian context to provide support and sustenance, so as to give rise to a new breed of riders that are aware and prepared for the risks involved in riding a motorcycle. To further this, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Mr Vimal Sumbly was also present to flag off the ride in Kashmir. Hopefully, through this ride that will touch both tier-1, and tier-2 cities in its course will be able to make Indian roads safer to ride on.