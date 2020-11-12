Triumph launches used bike program across dealerships in India: Offers warranty, RSA & more

To add more value to the purchase Triumph Motorcycles will cover these motorcycles with an unlimited kilometres warranty for one year from the date of purchase.

By:November 12, 2020 1:55 PM

Triumph Motorcycles today launched its pre-owned motorcycle program called ‘Triumph Approved’ across its dealership network in India. Triumph Approved will offer customers the option to purchase pre-owned Triumph motorcycles, which would make the Triumph motorcycles more accessible to a wider audience. Triumph Motorcycles states the used motorcycles will go through a thorough checklist. Also, Triumph will cover these motorcycles with an unlimited kilometres warranty for one year from the date of purchase.

Other benefits will include a Triumph Approved Certificate, roadside assistance (RSA) for one year, vehicle service and ownership history, valid PUC along with finance and facilitation for transfer of ownership.

The manufacturer stated in a press statement that every Triumph Approved motorcycle will be checked, evaluated and serviced before entering the program.

Also read: Royal Enfield rivaling Bajaj, Triumph motorcycle launch by 2022: Expected price and more!

The program has been introduced basis of our customers’ demand for an official pre-owned motorcycle business. With this program, Triumph aims to attract new customers and enable them to own their dream Triumph at an attractive price point, one-year warranty and ensured required technical checks for a smoother experience. This program will open doors for more customers to be a part of the Triumph family and experience the brand and its motorcycles, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India said.

In May during the lockdown this year, Triumph Motorcycles announced additional support for its customers in the form of payment of the first three EMIs for them. Prospective buyers could pick from Triumph’s modern classic range including the Street Twin, T100, T120, Speedmaster.

