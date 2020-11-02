Triumph Trident: The original ‘triple’ motorcycle is back

Will be available in India early next year; expected to be priced lower than the Street Twin (Rs 7.45 lakh).

When it was first launched in 1968, Triumph Trident (also badge-engineered as BSA Rocket 3) marked the beginning of the superbike era—along with Honda CB750. For Triumph, it was also the start of the three-cylinder engine bloodline, which continues to today with the latest generation Tiger, Speed and Street Triple, Rocket 3 and all-new Trident (which will be launched in India early next year). The all-new Trident, of course, has nothing in common with its ancestor— except three cylinders. It has a smaller displacement engine (660cc) compared to the 740cc of the original, and produces 80 bhp of peak power and 64 Nm of peak torque (60bhpinthe original). The gearbox is six-speed manual, and the shift assist up-and-down quickshifter will be available as an accessory, which enables the riderto upshift and downshift without engaging the clutch. Its fuel tank capacity is 14 litres. It weighs just 189 kg, so it’s likely to be as nimble (in terms of handling) as smaller capacity Japanese motorcycles.

While we haven’t yet ridden the motorcycle, the company says the all-new Trident has been designed to be the new best sounding motorcycle in its category, thanks to the underslung silencer. “The single-sided silencer emits a deep and crisp engine sound, delivering a distinctive Triumph triple character, ”Triumph shared in a note with the media. The all-new Trident is targeted at younger riders, so the company has equipped it with technologies such as TFT display, connectivity features (turn by-turn navigation, GoPro control, phone and music operation), different riding modes and traction control, LED lighting, a low 805mm seat height, and dedicated accessories.

The all-new Trident will be fitted with the Michelin Road 5 tyres. It will be available in four colour schemes: silver and red, black and silver, white, and black. And in addition to the Street Triple RS and the Street Triple R, the all-new Trident will be the third roadster offering in India (also called naked bikes, roadsters are versatile, general purpose street motorcycles). The all-new Trident is expected to be priced lower than the Street Twin in India (Rs 7.45 lakh, ex-showroom). In a virtual meeting with the media, the company also said that its cost of ownership will be among the lowest in the premium motorcycle market. The service interval, for example, is 16,000km; and the company claims that, over a three-year service timeframe, the all-new Trident will require the lowest level of workshop time in the category, “with 8.3 total hours compared to a range of11hours to15.8 hours total required by its closest competitors, making the Trident service requirements 25% more cost-effective.”

