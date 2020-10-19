Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph’s most-affordable triple!

The production of the Triumph Trident will start at the company's production facility in Thailand in the coming weeks and the bike will be launched first in the UK by the spring of 2021. More details here!

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to reveal its upcoming most-affordable triple, better known as the Trident on 30th October. The motorcycle will be launched in the market next year and will directly go up against the likes of some of the popular middleweights like the Kawasaki Z650 and the Yamaha MT-07 globally. Triumph Trident was officially snapped testing wearing heavy camouflage at Triumph’s HQ in Hinckley UK a few weeks back, the same place where the bike is being designed and developed. Speaking of powertrain, the upcoming Triumph Trident might be using a derivative of the older 675’s inline-three engine that used to develop 105 hp of power along with 67.8 Nm of torque in its Euro 3 form. However, expect the power and torque figures on the Triumph Trident to be somewhere close to the 85 hp and 70 Nm region.

The previously shared images by the company itself revealed that the upcoming Triumph Trident will use Showa USD forks up front along with a rear monoshock. Moreover, the bike gets twin front discs along with a single disc unit at the rear. The bike is expected to ride on Michelin Road 5 all-weather tyres. Some noteworthy features include all-LED lighting along with TFT instrument cluster and also adjustable clutch and brake levers. Triumph Motorcycles says that the upcoming Trident will be competitively priced in order to deliver great value to both, experts and new riders as well.

The production of the Triumph Trident will start at the company’s production facility in Thailand in the coming weeks and the bike will be launched first in the UK by the spring of 2021. Talking of India launch, the Trident might make its way here soon after and is expected to be priced around Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

