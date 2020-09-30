Triumph Trident in final stages of testing: Most affordable Triple roadster to launch next year

Triumph Trident: This new entry point into Triumph’s Triple roadster line-up will be competitively priced, targetted at a new generation of riders. Arriving in Triumph dealers for spring 2021.

Introduced in August this year, the all-new Triumph roadster set to bring back the Trident moniker has entered its final stages of testing. Unveiled as a prototype about a month ago, Triumph Trident has now been pictured in its testing phase wearing camouflage at the Triumph HQ in Hinckley UK, where the motorcycle is being designed and developed. It will be launched next year and the date and time of the full reveal of the new Triumph Trident will be announced in the coming weeks.

As promised during the press reveal at the London Design Museum, Triumph say that the Trident will be competitively priced to deliver great value to both expert and new riders.

Rivalling the likes of Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CBR650R, Triumph Trident will be powered by the 675cc Daytona engine tweaked for better low-down torque. Triumph state that the Trident will deliver a blend of comfort from the Triumph Speed Triple and the sporty character from the Triumph Street Triple.

The Trident is an all-new motorcycle built on a new chassis, although it will use the same engine platform and components with the 675cc unit from the previous Daytona model, but with tweaks for better torque at lower RPMs.

Production of the Trident will begin at Triumph’s facility in Thailand and it will be launched in the UK first by spring 2021, followed by India launch soon after. Triumph motorcycle fans will know the original Trident was introduced back in 1968 when it began a series of triple-powered Triumph motorcycles that we know of today like the Tiger 900, Speed and Street Triple.

