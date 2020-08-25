Triumph Trident to return with new roadster in 2021: Prototype unveiled

Triumph Trident design prototype comes as a result of a four-year development programme led by a team at Triumph's design facility in Hinckley, UK. Upon launch, the Trident will rival the likes of Kawasaki Z650.

Triumph Trident prototype

Triumph Motorcycles is bringing back the Trident moniker on a brand new roadster set to launch by early 2021. In its presentation to the media providing a peek at what to expect from the upcoming motorcycle, Triumph clarifies that it will be a middleweight modern roadster powered by a tweaked version of its 675cc Daytona engine for improved torque at lower rpm. When launched, Triumph Trident will go up against the likes of Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB650R. The company has taken the wraps off a prototype of the Trident while more details will be made available in the coming months.

The design and development of the Triumph Trident are taking place at Triumph’s global headquarters in Hinckley, UK, and the prototype was rolled out after a four-year development programme. Triumph points out that the Trident will deliver a mix of comfort from the Triumph Speed Triple and a sporty character from the Triumph Street Triple.

Triumph Trident will be an all-new motorcycle with a brand new chassis and upon launch will be the most affordable Triumph on sale. While it will share the same engine platform and components with the 675cc unit from the previous Daytona model, the engine will be tweaked for better lowdown torque.

Production will begin at Triumph’s facility in Thailand and it will be launched in the UK first by spring 2021, followed by India launch soon after.

“The Trident design prototype marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Triumph, where the brief was all about fun, from the look to the ride. With its pure minimalist form, clean lines, Triumph design DNA and more than a hint of our Speed Triple’s muscular poise, this gives the first exciting glimpse at the full Trident story to come. Ultimately our aim was to bring a new take on character and style, alongside the accessible easy handling and quality Triumph is known for – at a price that’s really competitive,” Steve Sargent, Triumph Chief Product Officer, said.

Triumph motorcycle fans will know the original Trident was introduced back in 1968 when it began a series of triple-powered Triumph motorcycles that we know of today like the Tiger 900, Speed and Street Triple. The first Trident was powered by a 736cc engine that made about 57 hp and was capable of speeds of up to 190 km/h which was mighty impressive back in the 70s. The most popular Triumph Trident is the ‘Slippery Sam’ – which is known for winning five consecutive TT races at the Isle of Man in the production 750cc class between 1971 to 1975.

