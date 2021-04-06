Triumph Trident 660 vs Kawasaki Z650 vs Honda CB650R: Specs, features, price

Triumph Trident 660 vs Kawasaki Z650 vs Honda CB650R: Triumph now steps into the 650cc segment which recently saw the launch of the CB650R and has seen quite some popularity for the Z650 in the past.

Triumph Motorcycle India today launched the all-new Trident 660 in the country at an introductory price of Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) which makes it the most affordable motorcycle in the British manufacturer’s lineup. With this, Triumph steps into the 650cc segment which recently saw the launch of the 2021 Honda CB650R and has seen quite some popularity for the Kawasaki Z650 in the past. So, we pit them against each other in this comparison of specs and price.

Triumph Trident 660 vs Kawasaki Z650 vs Honda CB650R: Engine

Triumph Trident 660 is powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled 12-valve triple engine that makes 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Z650 is powered by a 648cc liquid-cooled 8-valve twin-cylinder engine that puts out 67 hp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Honda CB650R is powered by a 649cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four engine that makes 93.8 hp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 8,500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

So, the Trident offers less HP than the CB but more than the Z. It weighs a full 13 kg less than the CB, plus 90 percent of its torque is available between 3,600 rpm and 9,750 rpm.

Triumph Trident 660 vs Kawasaki Z650 vs Honda CB650R: Brakes and suspension

The Trident is based on a tubular steel perimeter frame and the suspension setup includes 41mm upside down separate function forks from Showa up front and a preload adjustable Showa monoshock at the rear. Tyres and brakes: F: 120/70 R17 and R: 180/55 R17; F: Twin 310 mm Nissin discs with four-piston callipers and R: 255 mm Nissin disc

Weight: 189 kg, seat height: 805 mm, fuel tank: 14 litres

The Z650 gets a tubular steel trellis frame and the suspension set up includes 41 mm telescopic forks up front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Tyres and brakes: F: 120/70R17 and R: 160/60ZR17; F: 300mm dual discs with Nissin twin-piston floating callipers and R: 220 mm disc with Nissin single-piston floating calliper

Weight: 191 kg, seat height: 790 mm, fuel tank: 15 litres

The CB650R is based on a steel diamond type chassis and the suspension set up includes 41mm separate function front forks from Showa at the front and a Showa preload adjustable monoshock. Tyres and brakes: F: 120/70 ZR17 and R: 180/55 ZR17; F: Twin 310 mm discs with four-piston callipers and R: 240 mm disc

Weight: 202.5 kg, seat height: 810 mm, fuel tank: 15.4 litres

Triumph Trident 660 vs Kawasaki Z650 vs Honda CB650R: Features

The Trident comes with an LED headlamp, colour TFT, optional MyTriumph Bluetooth module (turn-by-turn navigation), optional quickshifter, two ride modes (Rain and Road), switchable traction control. The Z650 gets an LED headlamp, a colour TFT instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, but does not feature traction control. The CB650R has an LED headlamp, an LCD instrument console, switchable traction control, but does not feature ride modes or Bluetooth connectivity.

Triumph Trident 660 vs Kawasaki Z650 vs Honda CB650R: Price

The Trident is priced at Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and also gets over 45 accessories to choose from. The prices for the Z650 start at Rs 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom) and those of the CB650R at Rs 8,67,296 (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Triumph says that the Trident will have the lowest service workshop time in the category, a service interval of 16,000 km (or 12 months) and a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty.

