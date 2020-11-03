Triumph Trident 660 platform to spawn 2 new bikes: Affordable ADV and adventure sport launch-price-specs

The leaked dealer presentation shows two other delectable bikes that will come from the Trident 660 platform and will be positioned below the Rs 10 lakh mark.

Last week, Triumph Motorcycles revealed the Trident 660 in all its glory. The motorcycle is set to hit Indian roads early next year. Triumph built an all-new platform for this bike and it is but natural that there is a lot of time, money as well as engineering involved in this. The company though has thought about the long term and from what seems like a leaked dealer presentation, we are now privy to some information. Triumph will be developing two other bikes along with the Trident. There is an adventure sport as well as adventure tourer planned on the Trident platform. While there is no timeline on the same, we believe these motorcycles will be launched within the next year or so. There is a market for the same and especially for high-quality products that Triumph is known for.

The Triumph Trident platform as well as the engine are likely going to be the common things here. The shape and size of the bikes will be way different. For example, the adventure tourer sketches put it close to the much bigger Triumph Tiger 900 with those LED headlights as well as spoke wheels. It’s higher ground clearance as well as the single-piece seat too are indications of it’s off-roading creds. It could also have a full TFT instrument console as well. There could be two ride modes as in the Trident. In the adventure sport model, Triumph is trying to bridge the void created by the Daytona to some extent.

The bike in the diagram looks like it has USD forks in the front, alloy wheels, dual-discs at the front and again generous ground clearance. Triumph will not only look to take the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT but also the Benellis and CF Motos. The future from Triumph does indeed look very promising. We can’t wait to sample these bikes. Can you?

