Triumph Trident 660 launching in India tomorrow: All you need to know about Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle

The Trident 660 will launch in India on April 6, 2021 and will primarily face competition from the Kawasaki Z650. Here is all that you need to know about this upcoming middleweight roadster.

By:Updated: Apr 05, 2021 1:02 PM
Triumph Trident 660 to launch in India tomorrow

The much-awaited Triumph Trident 660 will be launching in India tomorrow. The naked roadster will be Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle in India. Currently, the cheapest Triumph you can buy is the updated Street Twin which costs Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the company to price it under Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the bike have been open for some time now and we expect deliveries to start soon after launch.  

Triumph Trident 660 riding shot

The Trident 660 is a naked motorcycle with compact proportions. It gets a circular LED headlamp and self-cancelling LED turn indicators which look sleek. The bike will come with smart looking 5-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels that are shod with Michelin 5 tyres. The 14-litre fuel tank has special cut out areas for the rider to position their knees. Seat height is set at 805mm and you get a single-piece seat. The rear of the bike looks smooth and minimalistic. Triumph will offer the Trident 660 in four colour options – Crystal White, Sapphire Black, Matt Jet Black And Silver Ice and Silver Ice Diablo Red.  

Triumph Trident 660 colour tft display

The round instrument cluster is digital and has two colour TFT screens to display information. There is an accessory kit that adds My Triumph connectivity feature to the bike. This allows you to get turn-by-turn navigation and to control your GoPro and even smartphone.  

The tiny roadster will come with Triumph’s triple engine with a displacement of 660cc and will produce 80.4hp and 64Nm of peak torque. This means that the Trident puts out roughly 13hp more than its closest rival, the Kawasaki Z650 and the same amount of torque. With a wet weight of 189kg, the Trident 660 will also be slightly lighter than the Japanese rival. Altogether, the Trident 660 should be a very spirited bike to ride and to throw into fast corners. The 6-speed gearbox comes with a slip and assist clutch. The company is also giving customers the option to add a bi-directional quick shifter to the bike if they want.  

Triumph Trident 660 three cylinder liquid cooled engine

Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm upside down separate function forks from Showa at the front with 120mm travel. These cannot be adjusted but that should not be a big problem considering the bike’s pricing. At the rear, you will find a monoshock with 133.5mm travel which will be adjustable for preload. There are dual 310mm disc brakes at the front with a Nissin two-pot sliding calliper. The rear has a single 250mm disc with a single-piston calliper. Rider aids like ABS, switchable traction control and two riding modes will come as standard on the Trident 660.  

We will be covering the Triumph Trident 660 India launch So, make sure you follow this space for the latest updates regarding the exact price and any other details regarding the bike. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Review: Fastest car under Rs 60 lakh!

Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Review: Fastest car under Rs 60 lakh!

March 2021 car sales: Tata, Mahindra register 400% yearly growth due to Nexon, Bolero

March 2021 car sales: Tata, Mahindra register 400% yearly growth due to Nexon, Bolero

Exclusive! 2021 TVS Apache RR310 to get these changes: Why new RC 390 needs to watch out

Exclusive! 2021 TVS Apache RR310 to get these changes: Why new RC 390 needs to watch out

Fresh visuals of Hyundai Alcazar SUV: completes durability testing in unique camouflage

Fresh visuals of Hyundai Alcazar SUV: completes durability testing in unique camouflage

MotoGP 2021: Rookie Martin storms to first MotoGP pole in ferocious Doha Q2

MotoGP 2021: Rookie Martin storms to first MotoGP pole in ferocious Doha Q2

Upcoming electric cars in India: 5 cars that we are most excited about

Upcoming electric cars in India: 5 cars that we are most excited about

Why the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the No. 1 luxury car in India | E 200 Petrol Review

Why the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the No. 1 luxury car in India | E 200 Petrol Review

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 125 scooter: India launch soon

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 125 scooter: India launch soon

Upcoming bikes in April: Cheapest Triumph to TVS Apache RR 310 and more

Upcoming bikes in April: Cheapest Triumph to TVS Apache RR 310 and more

Volkswagen Taigun Walkaround Review | Beware Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos!

Volkswagen Taigun Walkaround Review | Beware Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos!

Mercedes-AMG GT 73e hybrid performance car spotted testing on roads

Mercedes-AMG GT 73e hybrid performance car spotted testing on roads

Nissan Magnite drives company sales 6 percent up in FY20-21

Nissan Magnite drives company sales 6 percent up in FY20-21

Tata Motors back to 3rd spot after 9 years: 69% sales growth in FY21

Tata Motors back to 3rd spot after 9 years: 69% sales growth in FY21

Digital vehicle buying on an upswing: Buyers opt to configure car online than visiting store

Digital vehicle buying on an upswing: Buyers opt to configure car online than visiting store

World's first driverless electric flying car in India! Ola begins test flights

World's first driverless electric flying car in India! Ola begins test flights

Hyundai sales double within a year! Creta, i20, Venue lead charge

Hyundai sales double within a year! Creta, i20, Venue lead charge

1.67 lakh Maruti Suzuki cars sold in March 2021: Ertiga, Swift top-selling models

1.67 lakh Maruti Suzuki cars sold in March 2021: Ertiga, Swift top-selling models

Simple Mark 2 spotted testing: 240 km-range electric scooter to launch by mid-2021

Simple Mark 2 spotted testing: 240 km-range electric scooter to launch by mid-2021

Piaggio's new alternate fuel engine in transport sector to revolutionise segment, claims Diego Graffi

Piaggio's new alternate fuel engine in transport sector to revolutionise segment, claims Diego Graffi

2021 Kia Seltos launch in India likely on April 27: What could change

2021 Kia Seltos launch in India likely on April 27: What could change