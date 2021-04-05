Triumph Trident 660 launching in India tomorrow: All you need to know about Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle

The Trident 660 will launch in India on April 6, 2021 and will primarily face competition from the Kawasaki Z650. Here is all that you need to know about this upcoming middleweight roadster.

The much-awaited Triumph Trident 660 will be launching in India tomorrow. The naked roadster will be Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle in India. Currently, the cheapest Triumph you can buy is the updated Street Twin which costs Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the company to price it under Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the bike have been open for some time now and we expect deliveries to start soon after launch.

The Trident 660 is a naked motorcycle with compact proportions. It gets a circular LED headlamp and self-cancelling LED turn indicators which look sleek. The bike will come with smart looking 5-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels that are shod with Michelin 5 tyres. The 14-litre fuel tank has special cut out areas for the rider to position their knees. Seat height is set at 805mm and you get a single-piece seat. The rear of the bike looks smooth and minimalistic. Triumph will offer the Trident 660 in four colour options – Crystal White, Sapphire Black, Matt Jet Black And Silver Ice and Silver Ice Diablo Red.

The round instrument cluster is digital and has two colour TFT screens to display information. There is an accessory kit that adds My Triumph connectivity feature to the bike. This allows you to get turn-by-turn navigation and to control your GoPro and even smartphone.

The tiny roadster will come with Triumph’s triple engine with a displacement of 660cc and will produce 80.4hp and 64Nm of peak torque. This means that the Trident puts out roughly 13hp more than its closest rival, the Kawasaki Z650 and the same amount of torque. With a wet weight of 189kg, the Trident 660 will also be slightly lighter than the Japanese rival. Altogether, the Trident 660 should be a very spirited bike to ride and to throw into fast corners. The 6-speed gearbox comes with a slip and assist clutch. The company is also giving customers the option to add a bi-directional quick shifter to the bike if they want.

Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm upside down separate function forks from Showa at the front with 120mm travel. These cannot be adjusted but that should not be a big problem considering the bike’s pricing. At the rear, you will find a monoshock with 133.5mm travel which will be adjustable for preload. There are dual 310mm disc brakes at the front with a Nissin two-pot sliding calliper. The rear has a single 250mm disc with a single-piston calliper. Rider aids like ABS, switchable traction control and two riding modes will come as standard on the Trident 660.

We will be covering the Triumph Trident 660 India launch So, make sure you follow this space for the latest updates regarding the exact price and any other details regarding the bike.

