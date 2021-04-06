Triumph Trident 660 launched: Honda CB650R rival’s specs, features, price

While it may be a 3-cylinder and 660cc, the engine of the Triumph Trident still manages to push out 80hp of power and 64Nm of torque. There is a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist function.

By:April 6, 2021 11:52 AM
Triumph Trident 660 riding shot

Triumph India showed us the new Trident late last year. The brand had promised that in early 2021, the motorcycle will be launched here. The time has come and the roadster’s prices have been revealed. You can now book the Triumph Trident at a dealership near you for Rs 50,000. The Triumph Trident price in India is Rs 6.95 lakh, ex-showroom, thereby making it the most affordable 3-cylinder bike in the country. Triumph has the upper hand when it comes to providing 3-cylinder bikes in India as very few other bike manufacturers venture into this territory. Compare this to the recently launched 4-cylinder Honda CB650R that’s absurdly priced at Rs 8.68 lakh, throwing the value-for-money quotient out of the hall. Unlike the CB, the Triumph is available across all of the company’s authorised dealerships in India.

Also Read Triumph Street Triple R review

While it may be a 3-cylinder and 660cc, the engine still manages to push out 80hp of power and 64Nm of torque. There is a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist function. One can also option it with a bi-directional quickshifter. There are disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. Traction control is also offered and it is switchable as well. The front tyre is a 120/70R17 whereas the rear is 180/55R17. Triumph has provided top-notch cycle parts in the form of a Showa 41mm upside down separate function front forks (SFF) as well as a Showa monoshock at the rear, with preload adjustment. There are two riding modes as well. The TFT dash looks neat. The motorcycle weighs in at 190kg with all the fluids and a full tank of gas. Speaking of tank, the capacity is 14 litres.

The service interval for the bike is 16,000km or one year, whichever is earlier. My Triumph Connectivity System is available as an accessory and will bring in Bluetooth-enabled navigation to the mix. The seat height at 805mm should be accessible to almost everyone. There are two accessory packs that bring in new indicators, crash protection and the likes.

