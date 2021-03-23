Triumph Trident 660 India launch on 6 April: To be priced lower than Street Twin

The upcoming Triumph Trident 660 will be launched in India in a total of four colour options namely Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Crystal White, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice and Sapphire Black.

Triumph Motorcycle India is set to launch the all-new Trident 660 in the country on 6th April. It will be the British manufacturer’s most affordable motorcycle yet and will be priced lower than the Triumph Street Twin. The company opened bookings for the Trident in November 2020 at Rs 50,000, while also announcing that there will be a special finance scheme available for it offering an EMI of Rs 9,999 for a limited time period. Expect the Trident 660 to be priced lower than Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Triumph Trident 660 is powered by a 660cc inline three-cylinder engine that makes 80 hp and 64 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission and a slip & assist clutch. In terms of electronics, the Triumph Trident 660 gets ride-by-wire throttle along with two riding modes – Road and Rain. Plus, the bike gets ABS, traction control, all-LED lighting and a fully-coloured TFT display with an optional ‘My Triumph’ connectivity system.

The suspension system on the Triumph Trident comprises Showa upside-down forks upfront along with a Showa rear monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of twin 310mm disc brakes up front along with a single 255mm disc unit at the rear. A dual-channel ABS will come standard.

The bike has a 14-litre fuel tank, rides on 17-inch cast-aluminium alloy wheels shod with Michelin Road 5 tyres and tips the scale at 189 kg. Triumph Motorcycles intends to keep maintenance costs low as well with a service interval of 16,000 km and gets a two-year, unlimited km warranty.

Triumph Trident 660 platform to spawn 2 new bikes: Affordable ADV and adventure sport

In related news, word is that the Trident 660 platform will spawn two more motorcycles, one in the adventure touring category and the other in the adventure sport. The revelation was made through an image leaked from a dealer presentation in November last year. The motorcycles would rival the likes of Suzuki V-Strom 650 and Kawasaki Versys 650. Expect the two to break cover sometime within this year.

