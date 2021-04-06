Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Live: Expected price, details of most affordable Triumph

2021 Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Live Updates: Triumph Trident 660 has got to be one of the most awaited motorcycles to launch this year for it will be the easiest way to bring home a Triumph. So far, the most affordable Triumph motorcycle has been the Street Twin which retails at Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom), but the Trident 660 is expected to be priced even lower at about Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings have been long open and the British manufacturer is all set to announce the price tag for the Trident in the next few hours. We’re keeping a close watch on the proceedings, stay tuned with us here for all you need to know.

