  1. Auto
  2. bike-news
  3. triumph trident 660 india launch live details engine power colors cheapest triumph price

Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Live: Expected price, details of most affordable Triumph

Triumph Trident 660 Price in India, 2021 Triumph Trident 660 Launch in India Live Updates: The most affordable Triumph motorcycle currently is the Street Twin which retails at Rs 7.95 lakh, but the Trident 660 will be even lower

By: | Updated: April 6, 2021 7:46 am
Triumph Trident 660 India Launch, Triumph Trident 660 2021 Price in India

2021 Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Live Updates: Triumph Trident 660 has got to be one of the most awaited motorcycles to launch this year for it will be the easiest way to bring home a Triumph. So far, the most affordable Triumph motorcycle has been the Street Twin which retails at Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom), but the Trident 660 is expected to be priced even lower at about Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings have been long open and the British manufacturer is all set to announce the price tag for the Trident in the next few hours. We’re keeping a close watch on the proceedings, stay tuned with us here for all you need to know.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Live News: New Triumph Trident 660 Price in India, Specs, Images Features, Mileage, Reviews

    RELATED VIDEOS