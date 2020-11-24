Triumph Trident 660 bookings open: Most affordable Triumph to be priced lower than Street Twin

The upcoming Triumph Trident 660 will be launched in India in a total of four colour options namely Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Crystal White, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice and Sapphire Black.

Triumph Motorcycles India has started accepting bookings for its upcoming most affordable bike, better known as the Trident 660. The soon to be launched bike will join the company’s roadster line-up that currently has the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R. Interested customers can book the Triumph Trident 660 through the company’s dealerships in India and the token amount is set at Rs 50,000. Moreover, Triumph has announced that it is also offering a special finance scheme for the Trident with an EMI of Rs 9,999, though this is for a limited period. The company states that the booking amount is 100 percent refundable until the price announcement.

The company has confirmed that the Triumph Trident will most likely be priced below the Street twin. That said, expect the Trident 660 to be launched in India at a price of below Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the price for the Street Twin. The upcoming Triumph Trident 660 will be launched in India in a total of four colour options namely Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Crystal White, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice and Sapphire Black.

Triumph Trident 660, as the name suggests, draws power from a 660cc, inline three-cylinder engine that is good for producing 80 hp of power along with 64 Nm of torque. The transmission is a six-speed unit with a slip/assist clutch. Talking of electronics, the Triumph Trident 660 gets ride-by-wire throttle along with two riding modes namely Road and Rain. Moreover, the bike gets ABS, traction control, all-LED lighting and a fully-coloured TFT display with an optional ‘My Triumph’ connectivity system.

Speaking on the announcement, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India said that the Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the brand and as Triumph ventures into the premium middleweight roadster segment. He added that the Trident has garnered a good response from the global press and brand purists alike.

