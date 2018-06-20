Triumph Tiger Trails Spiti 2.0 announced: How this 5-Day event will take you to roads less travelled

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced the second edition of its Tiger Trails experience to Spiti. This year, the company has opened this experience to 15 Triumph owners. If you wish to register in the Triumph Tiger Trails Spiti 2.0, you can visit your nearest Triumph dealership for the same. The last date for registration is 30th June and entries will be made on first come first serve basis. The cost of the entire trip is Rs 29,000 per head and this includes meals and accommodation along with some other benefits. The company says that with a route less travelled and emergency teams in tow, these riders will ride through the Valley, building camaraderie over a common interest while picking up riding tips and tricks.

Speaking about the Triumph Tiger Trails Spiti 2.0, Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India said, “The Triumph Tiger has been pivotal in building the adventure riding category and culture in India and is currently the market leader within this fast-growing segment. As the pioneer in this category, we have recently introduced the all new Tiger 800 and the Tiger 1200. With its state-of-the-art features and rider focused technology the new Tigers are suited for both on and off-road riding, ensuring superb stability and control. The Tiger Trails welcomes active riders who already travel extensively but also seek to make the most of their Tigers. We will be working on more of these curated programmes to further our commitment to building a safe riding culture in India, and to promote the spirit of adventure in the country.”

Here is the itinerary of Triumph Tiger Trails Spiti 2.0:

Day Sector Distance/time Day 1 Shimla – Sangla 180 kms – 6hrs Day 2 Sangla – Nako 176 kms – 5hrs Day 3 Nako – Kaza via Gyu & Dhankar 111 kms – 6hrs Day 4 In Kaza – to Tashiganag & Demul - Day 5 Kaza – Manali 210 kms – 8hrs Day 6 Depart from Manali

15 Triumph Tiger customers from across the country will participate in a 4-day trail that will start from Shimla on 22nd July and will end on the 27th July in Manali. Back-up facilities like a 4x4 sweep with mechanics and supplies such as medical kit, tool kit, puncture kit, spare parts, pumps etc, along with a VHF radio for communication will be with the riders all the times.