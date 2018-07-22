Triumph Tiger Trails 2.0 flagged off from Shimla: What all this 5-day event has to offer

Triumph Motorcycles India recently flagged-off the second edition of Tiger Trails to Spiti. The company said in a press statement that this ride-cum-training program is carefully designed to cater to adventure riders who seek to move up from being riders to adventurers. The Tiger Trails comes after another successful Kashmir to Kanyakumari ride hosted by Triumph Motorcycles earlier last month. Taking a step ahead of the Triumph Tiger Training Academy, 20 Triumph Tiger customers from all over India are taking part in the 5-day trail starting from Shimla on 22nd July and end on 27th July in Manali. The real-time training sessions outside the controlled environment of a track setup will help the riders prepare themselves for every riding scenario. Back-up facilities like a 4x4 sweep with mechanics and supplies such as medical kit, tool kit, puncture kit, spare parts, pumps etc, along with a VHF radio for communication will be with the riders all the times.

Speaking about the five-day programme, Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India said that With over 900 Tiger customers in the country Triumph Motorcycles does not just deliver great motorcycles, it also creates an ecosystem in which the rider is equipped with the skill sets to ride deftly and safely. The company's initiatives like the Triumph Tiger Trails and Tiger Training Academies have had an overwhelming response across India. With the recent introduction of the all-new Tiger 800 and the Tiger 1200, the game just got better, he added.

Veteran rider, adventure enthusiast and Triumph Tiger Academy chief trainer Vijay Parmar feel this event is one-of-its-kind and says that Triumph Motorcycles is the first brand in India, that has taken the adventure motorcycling segment to the next level. Triumph is doing a commendable job by engaging with the customers and enthusiasts by making them experience the best potential of the tiger range of motorcycles. As a brand, they are always vocal about road safety and ensuring riders ride responsibly at all times, he added.

Here is the itinerary of the Triumph Tiger Trails 2.0: