Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched in India at Rs 8.95 lakh: Details

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India at Rs 8.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open and it will rival the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, etc.

Triumph Motorcycles has finally launched the all-new Tiger Sport 660 in India. Prices for the same start at Rs 8.95 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 made its global debut in October last year. Pre-bookings for the same commenced in India in December 2021 but the launch got delayed. Now that it’s finally here, let’s take a quick look at its specifications, features, and rivals.

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is the smallest and the most affordable Tiger in the company’s India line-up. As the name suggests, this adventure tourer is based on Triumph’s Trident 660 naked streetfighter. Both the motorcycles have a lot of things in common. However, the Tiger 660 gets a different sub-frame and a long-travel suspension. In terms of design, it features a muscular front fascia with twin sharp LED headlamps and a tall visor.

The company is offering it in three dual-tone colours, namely Lucerne Blue with Sapphire Black, Korosi Red with Graphite, and Graphite with Black. It sports a large 17-litre fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a stubby exhaust. In terms of features, the Tiger 660 gets a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, two riding modes – Road & Rain, switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, and an optional bi-directional quick-shifter.

Powering the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is the same 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 cylinder engine that also powers the Trident 660. This motor develops 80 hp of power at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Triumph is also offering a 2-year / unlimited km warranty with this motorcycle. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will rival the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, etc.

