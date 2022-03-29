Triumph Tiger Sport 660 India Launch Live: Price, Features, Specs, Images, Engine, Colors

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price in India, Specs, Features Live Updates: Triumph will be launching the smallest memeber of the Tiger family in India today.

New Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price in India, Specs, Colours, Photos: The Triumph Tiger range of adventure motorcycles is set to get a new member in the form of the Tiger Sport 660. This will be the Tiger with the smallest displacement and will also be the most affordable one. The bike is set to be powered by the same engine and gearbox that was previously seen in the Trident 660. The company had teased us with the first glimpse of the bike a few months back and now we will finally get to know the price and exact details of this ADV.

