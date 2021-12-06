Triumph Tiger Sport 660 bookings open in India: Launch soon

The all-new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be launched in India very soon. Pre-bookings for the most affordable adventure motorcycle from Triumph are now open in the country.

By:December 6, 2021 9:30 AM
Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the Trident-based Tiger Sport 660 globally in October this year. As the name suggests, the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is the smallest & the most affordable Tiger in the company’s global line-up and now it’s coming to the Indian market very soon. Pre-bookings for the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 are now open in India. One can book this adventure motorcycle by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Triumph Motorcycles India (@indiatriumph)

The new Triumph Tiger 660 Sport is based on the Triumph Trident 660 naked streetfighter and it will sit below the Tiger Sport 850 in the company’s India line-up. Talking about the design, it has a muscular front fascia with twin sharp LED headlamps and a tall visor. The adventure bike gets a large 17-litre fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a stubby exhaust. Globally, it is available in three dual-tone colour variants and the same can be expected for the India-spec model too. 

Triumph Tiger 660

The colour shades include Lucerne Blue with Sapphire Black, Korosi Red with Graphite, and Graphite with Black shade. Talking about the powertrain, it gets a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 cylinder engine, which is identical to the Trident 660. However, the company says it has been tuned a bit differently. This motor develops 80 hp of power at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. 

Though the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is based on the Trident 660, this adventure tourer sports a different sub-frame along with a long-travel suspension. In terms of features, it gets a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, two riding modes – Road and Rain, switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, and an optional bi-directional quick-shifter. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be launched in India soon and it is expected to be priced under Rs 8.50 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. 

