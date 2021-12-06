Triumph Tiger Sport 660 bookings open in India: Launch soon

The all-new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be launched in India very soon. Pre-bookings for the most affordable adventure motorcycle from Triumph are now open in the country.

Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the Trident-based Tiger Sport 660 globally in October this year. As the name suggests, the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is the smallest & the most affordable Tiger in the company’s global line-up and now it’s coming to the Indian market very soon. Pre-bookings for the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 are now open in India. One can book this adventure motorcycle by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The new Triumph Tiger 660 Sport is based on the Triumph Trident 660 naked streetfighter and it will sit below the Tiger Sport 850 in the company’s India line-up. Talking about the design, it has a muscular front fascia with twin sharp LED headlamps and a tall visor. The adventure bike gets a large 17-litre fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a stubby exhaust. Globally, it is available in three dual-tone colour variants and the same can be expected for the India-spec model too.

The colour shades include Lucerne Blue with Sapphire Black, Korosi Red with Graphite, and Graphite with Black shade. Talking about the powertrain, it gets a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 cylinder engine, which is identical to the Trident 660. However, the company says it has been tuned a bit differently. This motor develops 80 hp of power at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Though the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is based on the Trident 660, this adventure tourer sports a different sub-frame along with a long-travel suspension. In terms of features, it gets a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, two riding modes – Road and Rain, switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, and an optional bi-directional quick-shifter. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be launched in India soon and it is expected to be priced under Rs 8.50 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

