Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Triumph Tiger 900 range is a replacement for the Tiger 800 motorcycles which have been immensely popular for the British manufacturer in India and international markets have built and shipped over 85,000 units since its launch in 2010.

Triumph Tiger 900 GT

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the new Tiger 900 range in India at prices starting Rs 13.7 lakh. A replacement for the Tiger 800 range, this will be Triumph India’s third launch this year after the 2020 Street Triple RS was introduced in April and the T100 and T120 Black Editions earlier this month. Pre-bookings for the Triumph Tiger 900 series have been open since late last month at Rs 50,000. The adventure tourer will be sharing the segment with the likes of Honda Africa Twin and BMW F 850 GS.

Triumph Tiger 900 has been launched in three variants – GT, Rally and Rally Pro. The road-focused Tiger 900 GT is priced at Rs 13,70,000 and the more off-road friendly Tiger 900 Rally is priced at Rs 14,35,000. Range-topping Rally Pro is available from Rs 15,50,000. (all prices ex-showroom). Bookings are open.

The Triumph Tiger 900 range is powered by an all-new higher-capacity 900cc triple engine with a T-Plane Triple crank. The engine puts out 94 hp at 8,750 rpm and 87 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, which is a 10 percent bump in torque and 9 percent in power compared to the Tiger 800.

Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro

Triumph Motorcycles is offering up to six riding modes in the Tiger 900 range. Adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings, the ride modes on the GT and Rally variants include Rain, Road, Sport & Off-Road. The Rally Pro features six modes – Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road, Rider-configurable & Off-Road Pro. There’s also the addition of the anti-stall feature on the Off-Road and Off-Road Pro modes that increases the idle revs to prevent stalling on tricky terrain.

The suspension setup is higher spec than the previous Tiger 800 model with 45mm USD forks up front with 180 mm travel and manual adjustment. At the rear, it gets a gas pressurised RSU with 170 mm travel and rebound adjustment.

All three Tiger 900 variants get a new 7” TFT instrument cluster featuring four different styles to display information, and four different colour options to choose from and high/low contrast versions. The Rally Pro variant gets integrated My Triumph smartphone connectivity system to enable phone calls and music operation, turn-by-turn navigation, and GoPro control which is all accessed via the switch cubes and displayed on the 7” TFT screen. (The My Triumph connectivity system is available as an accessory option on the GT and Rally models, including a dedicated Bluetooth connectivity module).

The variants get three colours each: Tiger 900 GT – Pure White, Sapphire Black and Korosi Red. Tiger 900 Rally & Rally Pro – Pure White, Sapphire Black and Matt Khaki. Triumph is also offering over 65 accessories and two new inspiration kits – Trekker for touring requirements and Expedition for off-road focussed riding.

