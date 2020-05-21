Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 900: India launch expected this month

Triumph Tiger 900 lineup has six motorcycles in it with the Tiger 900 as base variant, Tiger 900 GT, GT Low, GT Pro being the touring-focussed variants, and the Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro as the off-road biased variants.

By:Updated: May 21, 2020 11:47:32 AM
new triumph tiger 900 rallyPictured above: Triumph Tiger 900 Rally

Triumph Motorcycles is keeping itself busy during the coronavirus lockdown having launched the 2020 Street Triple RS in the third phase and is now preparing for yet another big launch during the lockdown 4.0 – the new Triumph Tiger 900. The brand new adventure-tourer series of motorcycles will replace Triumph’s ever so popular Tiger 800 series around the world. It will be sold in India through the CKD (completely knocked down) route.

Triumph Tiger 900 lineup has six motorcycles in it with the Tiger 900 as base variant, Tiger 900 GT, GT Low, GT Pro being the touring-focussed variants, and the Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro as the off-road biased variants. All six of the variants will likely not be available in India which could get a couple of touring and an off-road variant.

The new Tiger 900 is powered by the new 888cc three-cylinder engine that develops 9 percent more power in the mid-range and has a peak output of 94 hp and an increased torque of 87 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

The Tiger 900 series will get a comprehensive electronics package including traction control, cornering ABS and up to six riding modes. Also, the Off-road and Off-road Pro modes get an anti-stall feature that increases the idle revs to prevent stalling at tough terrain. The GT Pro and Rally Pro variants get a bi-directional quick-shifter as well, along with heated seats and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also read: Two-wheeler sales will rise post COVID but premium bike segment to remain unaffected: Triumph

The new ADV range will boast a new 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity through a smartphone allowing turn-by-turn navigation. In terms of design and styling, Triumph have spruced things up a new face, narrow fuel tank and the exposed subframe, giving it a tougher and sharper look.

While Triumph Motorcycles India kept the prices for the 2020 Street Triple RS similar to its previous model, they did announce that the company is holding back the price hike relating to BS6 upgrades back until July. So, the motorcycles will see a hike sometime by August. Being a significant upgrade from the Tiger 800 (which currently retails at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh), the 900 is expected to demand a substantial premium over its outgoing model’s price tag.

