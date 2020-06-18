Triumph Tiger 900 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, specs of Honda Africa Twin rival!

The new Triumph Tiger 900 range is powered by an all-new 888cc, inline-three cylinder motor mated to a six-speed transmission system, generating respective power and torque outputs of 94hp and 87Nm. While the power has seen an increment of 9 percent compared to the Tiger 900's predecessor, the torque has hiked by 10 percent.

new triumph tiger 900 rallyPictured above: Triumph Tiger 900 Rally

Triumph Motorcycles India is all set to launch the new Tiger 900 range in the country tomorrow, Amid the Covid-19 situation where all major events and gathering have been cancelled, the company will launch its awaited Tiger 800 replacing ADV through its social media handles. Globally, the Triumph Tiger 900 is available in a total of six variants out of which three will make their way to India. In order to be precise, the bike is expected to be launched here in Rally, Rally Pro and GT variants. Pre-bookings for the motorcycle have already started at a token amount of Rs 50,000. The bike is powered by an all-new 888cc, inline-three cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 94hp and 87Nm.

That said, the company claims that while the power has seen an increment by 9 percent compared to the Tiger 900’s predecessor, the torque has gone up by 10 percent. In terms of features, the new Tiger 900 gets bits like cruise control, bi-directional quickshifter, cornering ABS, traction control and as many as six riding modes. The Rally versions come with Off-road and Off-road Pro modes with an Anti-Stall feature as well. As you must have figured out from the same itself, the said tech increases the idle revs in order to avoid stalling which can be helpful on tricky terrains.

The GT Pro and Rally Pro variants, on the other hand, get a bi-directional quick-shifter with heated seats and tyre pressure monitoring system. More details on the Triumph Tiger 900 to be out tomorrow, so stay tuned with us for all the action. Once launched, the new Triumph Tiger 900 will rival against the likes of the BMW F 850 GS, Ducati Multistrada 950 and the 2020 Honda Africa Twin in the segment. Expect the new Tiger 900 range to be priced in the region of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

