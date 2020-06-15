Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival’s expected price, features, variants

Triumph Tiger 900 range will mark the third launch by the company during lockdown after the 2020 Street Triple RS and Bonneville T100, T120 Black editions. Globally, the bike is available for sale in a total of six variants but these are the trims that you can expect in India. More details below.

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, a lot of vehicle launches are taking place digitally. The next big launch in the two-wheeler space is going to be the Triumph Tiger 900. The company has confirmed through its social media handles that the Tiger 900 range will be launched in India on 19th June. Pre-bookings for the upcoming Triumph Tiger 900 have already begun at a token amount of Rs 50,000. In India, the Tiger 900 should be available for sale in a total of three variants namely GT, Rally and Rally Pro. Out of these, while the GT is a road-biased touring version, the Rally range is more inclined towards the paths less travelled. The upcoming Triumph Tiger 900 range is set to replace the Tiger 800 series in the brand’s portfolio. Globally, the Tiger 900 is on sale in the following six variants – base Tiger 900, the touring biased Tiger 900 GT, GT Low and GT Pro along with off-road focussed Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro.

The new Triumph Tiger 900 range gets a new design, suspension, frame and engine. Powering the Tiger 900 is an 888cc, three-cylinder engine that is good for producing a maximum power output of 94 hp while the peak torque is rated at 87 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch. Some noteworthy features on the Triumph Tiger 900 include traction control, cornering ABS and as many as six ride modes. The Rally versions have Off-road and Off-road Pro modes with Anti-Stall feature. As the name suggests, these increase idle revs to avoid stalling at tough terrains. On the other hand, the GT Pro and Rally Pro trims come with a bi-directional quick-shifter along with heated seats and tyre pressure monitoring system as well.

The Tiger 900 range will mark the third launch by Triumph Motorcycles amid the lockdown after the 2020 Street Triple RS and the Bonneville T100, T120 Black editions. Expect the prices for the new Tiger 900 range to be announced in the region of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the Triumph Tiger 900 including its price to be out on 19th June, so stay tuned for all the action!

