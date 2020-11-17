Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled: BMW F 750 GS rivalling tourer’s India launch next year

The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, in most certainty, will be launched in India next year. As far as pricing is concerned, the new Tiger 850 Sport is expected to significantly undercut the price of the Tiger 900 GT that is currently priced at Rs 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has finally been revealed. The latest entry-level version to enter the Tiger family is a road-biased model that gets a typical Tiger design philosophy. Based on the Tiger 900 platform, the new Tiger 850 Sport gets an all-LED lighting system long with a 12V socket in order to keep your smartphone juiced up on the go. The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets two riding modes namely Road and Rain with dedicated throttle and traction control maps. Moreover, there is a dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control on offer as well. The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is powered by an 888cc, inline-three cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 84 hp and 82 Nm. The gearbox gets a slip and assist clutch as well.

In order to facilitate those long-distance rides, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes with a 20-litre fuel tank and an adjustable windscreen as well. The Tiger 850 Sport also features a high contrast 5-inch full TFT instrument cluster that offers good visibility in all light conditions. The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has been revealed in two colour options namely Graphite & Diablo Red and Graphite and Caspian Blue, each one with new Tiger 850 Sport graphic schemes. The just-unveiled Triumph 850 Sport can be had with as many as over 60 Genuine Triumph accessories.

The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, in most certainty, will be launched in India next year. As far as pricing is concerned, the new Tiger 850 Sport is expected to significantly undercut the price of the Tiger 900 GT that is currently priced at Rs 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.