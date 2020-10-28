Triumph Tiger 850 Sport under development: What to expect from BMW F 900 XR rivalling tourer!

Triumph 850 Sport will debut as a proper touring motorcycle that will primarily lock horns against the likes of the BMW F 900 XR. The upcoming model got confirmed recently as its name appeared in the new US emissions documents and the same revealed that the bike will make its debut as a 2021 model.

Triumph’s next big thing is going to be the Trident that will arrive as the company’s most affordable triple. Now, beyond that, it looks like the brand has an exciting line up of bikes waiting to be unleashed. One such model is going to be the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport and the same will debut as a proper touring motorcycle that will primarily lock horns against the likes of the BMW F 900 XR. The upcoming Triumph Tiger 850 Sport got confirmed recently as its name appeared in the new US emissions documents and the same revealed that the bike will make its debut as a 2021 model. The Tiger 850 Sport will get the same 888cc engine that does duty on the Tiger 900. The power and torque outputs would be in the 94 hp/86 Nm region.

Now, coming to the appearance of the motorcycle, well, the upcoming Tiger 850 Sport will look like a proper road-only, sports tourer with a decent stance that should give it a reasonably good road presence too. Moreover, as it is quite a necessity in sports tourers, the bike would be offering a comfortable riding position and would come with a well-padded seat too. Talking of competition, the upcoming Triumph Tiger 850 Sport’s closest rival would be the BMW F 900 XR. The bike can be seen with basic USD forks upfront along and the brakes are without radial calipers and hence, the bike can be assumed to come with quite an affordable price point. The bike is expected to be revealed globally sometime next year. As far as India launch is concerned, the bike might arrive here sometime by the end of 2021.More details on the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action!

