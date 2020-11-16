Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to debut tomorrow: Most affordable Tiger to rival BMW F 750 GS

The Tiger 850 Sport will be based on the Triumph Tiger 900 and powered by the same 887cc engine. It will more road-focused and as the smaller number in the name suggests, it could be detuned for a friendlier power output.

Triumph Motorcycles is set to unveil a new addition to the Tiger 900 lineup in the form of the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport on 17th November. While the new motorcycle will be based on the Tiger 900, it is likely to be detuned to attract younger riders or those just about stepping into adventure riding. It will also be more road-oriented in comparison to the rest of the Tiger 900 lineup. A recent teaser image of the motorcycle shows the front end with a familiar-looking frowny twin-headlamp setup.

Also read: Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Not much is known about the new Tiger 850 Sport yet. It is likely to be powered by the same 887cc engine that does duty on the Tiger 900 which makes 94 hp and 87 Nm but could be retuned to better suit the 850. I will get a six-speed gearbox likely with a quick-shifter.

It is likely to skip on some of the off-road equipment from the Tiger 900 series and will be the most affordable way to the 887cc engine. It could instead get smaller and lighter alloy wheels and fully adjustable suspension components that are more like the Tiger 900 GT. More will be known tomorrow

The upcoming Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is expected to be more of a road-oriented sports tourer. In terms of competition, it would rival the likes of BMW F 750 GS. It is likely to be launched sometime early next year when Triumph will also launch the Triumph Trident which is slated to be the most affordable triple in the company’s lineup.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.