Triumph Tiger 850 Sport listed on brand’s India website ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect!

Once launched, the upcoming Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be the most affordable Tiger in the company's ADV family. Here is what all to expect along with our price expectation.

By:Updated: Dec 31, 2020 1:14 PM

 

Unveiled last month, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is one road-biased touring motorcycle that will soon be launched in India. Ahead of that, the upcoming most affordable Tiger has been listed on the brand’s India website. The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has a lot in common with the Tiger 900 however, the company says that the equipment and the electronics have been independently made for the entry-level Tiger. The frame on the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is the same as the Tiger 900. Powering the bike is the same 888 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine that is good for developing 84 hp of power along with 82 Nm of torque. That said, the engine on the Tiger 850 Sport produces 10 hp and 5 Nm less compared to the Tiger 900.

Transmission on this one is a six-speed unit and you also get a slip and assist clutch. The bike gets a Ride-by-Wire throttle along with two riding modes namely Road and Rain. Talking of the suspension set up, the bike gets premium Marzocchi suspension at the front and rear along with manually adjustable preload for the monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle rides over a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels with Michelin Anakee Adventure tyres. In terms of prime features, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets bits like a 5-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster along with all-LED lighting, switchable traction control, and also, a dual-channel ABS.

The upcoming Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will go up against the likes of Ducati Multistrada 950 and also, the BMW F 750 GS in the segment. Being the most affordable model in the Tiger family, expect the price of the Tiger 850 Sport to be around the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Stay tuned for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t.

What’s your price expectation on the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport? Let us know in the comments.

