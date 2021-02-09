Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India: Price, specs, features of Multistrada 950, F 750 GS rival

The newly launched Triumph Tiger 850 Sport rubs shoulders against the likes of Ducati Multistrada 950 and also, the BMW F 750 GS in the segment. 

By:Updated: Feb 09, 2021 12:38 PM

 

The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has been launched in India at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh. In comparison, the Tiger 900 price in India currently starts at Rs 13.70 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, pan India). The most affordable model in the Tiger family, the Tiger 850 Sport is broadly based on the Tiger 900 with some tweaks in order to make the bike more accessible to the buyers. Powering the bike is the same 888cc, inline three-cylinder engine that does duty on the Tiger 900. However, compared to 95hp and 87Nm on the Tiger 900, the engine on the 850 Sport is good for developing 85hp and 82 Nm. While the power and torque figures are certainly lesser than the Tiger 900, you get this lower in the rev range and hence, the bike should have good tractability and also, more manageable.

In terms of prime features, the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets bits like a 5-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster along with all-LED lighting. Moreover, you get two riding modes namely Road and Rain. In addition, the 850 Sport comes with a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking) and also, a switchable traction control system. The bike progresses over Michelin Anakee adventure tyres and the company is claiming an excellent grip with these in both, wet and dry conditions.

The newly launched Triumph Tiger 850 Sport rubs shoulders against the likes of Ducati Multistrada 950 and also, the BMW F 750 GS in the segment. Bookings for the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport have already begun at the company’s dealerships across India with deliveries expected to begin within this month only. The company is also offering 60+ accessories with the bike to let customers customize their machines the way they want to.

Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our youtube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth review, roadtest: Almost perfect scooter for families, enthusiasts

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth review, roadtest: Almost perfect scooter for families, enthusiasts

India's favourite scooter, Honda Activa 6g, now available with cashback, 100% finance

India's favourite scooter, Honda Activa 6g, now available with cashback, 100% finance

All-new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be launched in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs

All-new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be launched in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs

F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton confirmed for Mercedes-AMG but only for 2021

F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton confirmed for Mercedes-AMG but only for 2021

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross AT long-term Review: Few Misses but Great Value!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross AT long-term Review: Few Misses but Great Value!

What are GTT and AutoSail in TVS, Hero bikes: Functioning and which one is better compared

What are GTT and AutoSail in TVS, Hero bikes: Functioning and which one is better compared

2021 MG ZS EV launched at Rs 20.99 lakh: Over 400km range, changes explained

2021 MG ZS EV launched at Rs 20.99 lakh: Over 400km range, changes explained

New cars with sunroof under Rs 10 lakh: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai i20 and more

New cars with sunroof under Rs 10 lakh: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai i20 and more

Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV launch on March 9: New rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC

Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV launch on March 9: New rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC

Hyundai offering Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Kona EV: Aura, Nios, Santro offers in February 2021

Hyundai offering Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Kona EV: Aura, Nios, Santro offers in February 2021

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Kwid

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Kwid

2021 MG ZS EV India Launch LIVE Updates: All-electric SUV likely to get better range, new features

2021 MG ZS EV India Launch LIVE Updates: All-electric SUV likely to get better range, new features

Exclusive! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unofficial bookings open: India launch timeline revealed

Exclusive! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unofficial bookings open: India launch timeline revealed

2021 MG ZS EV India launch tomorrow: Expected range, features and price

2021 MG ZS EV India launch tomorrow: Expected range, features and price

CFMoto India teases its first BS6 bike: Promises killer pricing, more features

CFMoto India teases its first BS6 bike: Promises killer pricing, more features

Honda extend MotoGP commitment: Most successful MotoGP team to compete until 2026

Honda extend MotoGP commitment: Most successful MotoGP team to compete until 2026

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Jazz, WR-V

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Jazz, WR-V

2020 Mahindra Thar garners over 39,000 bookings since launch: Automatic a big hit!

2020 Mahindra Thar garners over 39,000 bookings since launch: Automatic a big hit!

Buying a Volkswagen track-day car and maintaining it: What does it take & how much does it cost

Buying a Volkswagen track-day car and maintaining it: What does it take & how much does it cost

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled! Gets drop in power, array of electronics, younger styling

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled! Gets drop in power, array of electronics, younger styling