Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India: Price, specs, features of Multistrada 950, F 750 GS rival

The newly launched Triumph Tiger 850 Sport rubs shoulders against the likes of Ducati Multistrada 950 and also, the BMW F 750 GS in the segment.

The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has been launched in India at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh. In comparison, the Tiger 900 price in India currently starts at Rs 13.70 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, pan India). The most affordable model in the Tiger family, the Tiger 850 Sport is broadly based on the Tiger 900 with some tweaks in order to make the bike more accessible to the buyers. Powering the bike is the same 888cc, inline three-cylinder engine that does duty on the Tiger 900. However, compared to 95hp and 87Nm on the Tiger 900, the engine on the 850 Sport is good for developing 85hp and 82 Nm. While the power and torque figures are certainly lesser than the Tiger 900, you get this lower in the rev range and hence, the bike should have good tractability and also, more manageable.

In terms of prime features, the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets bits like a 5-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster along with all-LED lighting. Moreover, you get two riding modes namely Road and Rain. In addition, the 850 Sport comes with a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking) and also, a switchable traction control system. The bike progresses over Michelin Anakee adventure tyres and the company is claiming an excellent grip with these in both, wet and dry conditions.

The newly launched Triumph Tiger 850 Sport rubs shoulders against the likes of Ducati Multistrada 950 and also, the BMW F 750 GS in the segment. Bookings for the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport have already begun at the company’s dealerships across India with deliveries expected to begin within this month only. The company is also offering 60+ accessories with the bike to let customers customize their machines the way they want to.

