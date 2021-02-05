Triumph Tiger 850 Sport India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of new entry-level Tiger

The new Triumph Tiger 850 will primarily go up against the likes of BMW F 750 GS in the segment and is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

By:February 5, 2021 11:39 AM

 

The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is set to be launched in India on 9th February. The new model will be the most affordable one in the company’s Tiger line-up and will be more of a tourer rather than an outright ADV. The bike was revealed globally in November last year and it has been quite some time that it is listed on the company’s official India website. The Tiger 850 Sport gets a lightweight modular frame and bolt-on aluminium rear sub-frame, all thanks to which the bike tips the scales at 192 kg dry and hence, is 7 kg lighter than the previous-gen Tiger 800 XR. Powering the new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is an 888 cc, inline three-cylinder engine that is good for producing 84 hp of power along with 82 Nm of torque.

Transmission is a six-speed unit with a slip & assist clutch. The engine on the Tiger 850 Sport is claimed to offer smooth and linear power delivery from low engine speeds and also, across the rev range. Moreover, you get two riding modes namely Road and Rain, and also switchable traction control. The bike gets a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel set up. In terms of key features, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets all-LED lighting along with a 5-inch full-coloured TFT screen and also, a dual-channel ABS.

The new Triumph Tiger 850 will primarily go up against the likes of BMW F 750 GS in the segment and is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The current year is quite a busy one for Triumph Motorcycles India as the company launched the Speed Triple 1200 RS in the country a few days back and will be coming up with multiple launches including its most affordable model – the Trident 660.

We will be bringing LIVE updates of the said model, so keep watching this space for all the action!

