Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 850 Sport: Global unveil on 17 November

Triumph Motorcycles has just shared some images on social media with tiny glimpses of the new Tiger 850 Sport. Besides the signature Tiger front-end and the beak, most of the bike remains out of view but it will be heading for a global unveil on the 17th of this month. The text accompanying the post simply states: ‘A NEW TIGER. TAILOR MADE TO DO IT ALL. Global Reveal 12pm (GMT) 17th November 2020. Triumph’s new Tiger 850 Sport is set to introduce a new standard for road-focused versatility.’

The Tiger 850 Sport will have the signature Tiger appeal when it comes to design and styling, with a similar set of frowning LED DRLs above the twin LED headlamps, and a windscreen and beak. It could appear more like the Tiger 900 models, however, the main difference would that of equipment.

Not much is known about the new Tiger 850 Sport yet. It is likely to be powered by the same 887cc engine that does duty on the Tiger 900 and puts out 94 hp and 87 Nm, but could be retuned to better suit the 850. A sketch from earlier this year shows a motorcycle with basic USD forks upfront along and no radial callipers on the brakes. The Tiger 850 Sport could be the most affordable way to the 887cc engine.

The upcoming Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is expected to be a road-oriented sports tourer. In terms of competition, it would rival the likes of BMW F 900 XR. It is likely to be launched sometime next year after the Triumph Trident which is slated to be the most affordable triple in Triumph’s lineup.

