Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 850 Sport: Global unveil on 17 November

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport teased: From what little we can see, it seems to look like a Tiger from the front end, with a similarly shaped headlight

By:November 11, 2020 12:00 PM
triumph tiger 850 unveil

Triumph Motorcycles has just shared some images on social media with tiny glimpses of the new Tiger 850 Sport. Besides the signature Tiger front-end and the beak, most of the bike remains out of view but it will be heading for a global unveil on the 17th of this month. The text accompanying the post simply states: ‘A NEW TIGER. TAILOR MADE TO DO IT ALL. Global Reveal 12pm (GMT) 17th November 2020. Triumph’s new Tiger 850 Sport is set to introduce a new standard for road-focused versatility.’

The Tiger 850 Sport will have the signature Tiger appeal when it comes to design and styling, with a similar set of frowning LED DRLs above the twin LED headlamps, and a windscreen and beak. It could appear more like the Tiger 900 models, however, the main difference would that of equipment.

View this post on Instagram

A NEW TIGER. TAILOR MADE TO DO IT ALL. Global Reveal 5:30pm IST, 17th November 2020. Triumph’s new Tiger 850 Sport is set to introduce a new standard for road focused versatility. Sign up for exclusive updates: https://fal.cn/3btlJ (Clickable link in bio) #ForTheRide #OfficialTriumph #Tiger850Sport

A post shared by Triumph Motorcycles India (@indiatriumph) on

Also read: Triumph Trident 660 platform to spawn 2 new bikes: Affordable ADV and adventure sport launch-price-specs

Not much is known about the new Tiger 850 Sport yet. It is likely to be powered by the same 887cc engine that does duty on the Tiger 900 and puts out 94 hp and 87 Nm, but could be retuned to better suit the 850. A sketch from earlier this year shows a motorcycle with basic USD forks upfront along and no radial callipers on the brakes. The Tiger 850 Sport could be the most affordable way to the 887cc engine.

The upcoming Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is expected to be a road-oriented sports tourer. In terms of competition, it would rival the likes of BMW F 900 XR. It is likely to be launched sometime next year after the Triumph Trident which is slated to be the most affordable triple in Triumph’s lineup.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Hyundai i20 offered with three official accessory packs: Here's what each one gets

New Hyundai i20 offered with three official accessory packs: Here's what each one gets

Tata Motors supplies 25 Ace CNG tippers to municipal corporation in Mumbai

Tata Motors supplies 25 Ace CNG tippers to municipal corporation in Mumbai

Land Rover Discovery facelift revealed: Mild-hybrid engines, new touchscreen infotainment and more

Land Rover Discovery facelift revealed: Mild-hybrid engines, new touchscreen infotainment and more

Now fly like a Batman! World's first all-electric wingsuit by BMW lets you do 300 kmph

Now fly like a Batman! World's first all-electric wingsuit by BMW lets you do 300 kmph

Steelbird launches new SB-39 ROX series: ISI certified helmets with sun visor

Steelbird launches new SB-39 ROX series: ISI certified helmets with sun visor

Audi A6, Q8 and other model prices to be increased by this much from January 1, 2021

Audi A6, Q8 and other model prices to be increased by this much from January 1, 2021

Skoda begins 'Clever Lease' monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Skoda begins 'Clever Lease' monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Hyundai kicks off Pre Diwali Camp: Beautification services at prices starting Rs 263

Hyundai kicks off Pre Diwali Camp: Beautification services at prices starting Rs 263

Bajaj Pulsar 220F price hiked by a huge 6 percent: Hero Xtreme 200S rival now costs this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F price hiked by a huge 6 percent: Hero Xtreme 200S rival now costs this much

Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported