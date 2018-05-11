Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx launched at Rs 17 lakh in India: Why this bike costs as much as a Skoda Octavia

Triumph India have launched the 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx at a starting price of Rs 17 lakh in India. Interestingly, the Tiger 1200 will not join the 2018 Tiger 800 series on the assembly line in India but will make it via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route. Globally, the Tiger 1200 is sold in 6 separate variants although Triumph India have kept the available range to just one, namely the XCx Bookings for the 1200cc Tiger XCx, which has dropped the Xplorer badging in it 2018 iteration, has already begun at Triumph showrooms across India at an initial booking amount of Rs 2 lakh, and if you are interested in a big trans-continental adventurer tourer here is everything you need to know.

In terms of the motor, Triumph’s Tiger 1200 continues to use the 1,215 cc inline three-cylinder engine which makes 141 bhp at 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm. Although, Triumph has given it the strip down treatment to cut weight, with a lighter flywheel and crankshaft taking precedence in tandem with a new magnesium cam cover. The 1200cc Triple In-inline will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Tiger 1200 is still shaft driven, instead of the regular chain to drive the rear wheel.

The dashboard of the new Tiger gets a fully digital TFT screen which is also used on the new-gen Tiger 800. Triumph have even upped the premium quotient with a new Toggle style switch and backlit switchgear. The Tiger 1200 XCx will also get new riding modes along with cornering ABS and hill-hold assist. The cruise control has been updated as well. The transmission unit now gets a bi-directional quick-shifter clutch for easier shifting on a long distance.

In terms of weight, the new Tiger 1200 tips the scales at 260 kilos, which means that Triumph has managed to drop as much as 10 kilos from the outgoing machine. This comes with a lighter engine as well as the much lighter exhaust system. Triumph says the bike has got almost 100 changes from the outgoing version. Now that it has been launched, the Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx will take on the likes of the BMW R 1200 GS and the Ducati Multistrada 1200. Ducati will also be launching the Multistrada 1260 in India in the next few months.