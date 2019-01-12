Triumph Thruxton R TFC global debut on 22nd January: Special edition to get top-spec components, more power

The new Triumph Thruxton R TFC was leaked through some images a few weeks back and that was the time when we knew that the British motorcycle maker is secretly working on an exclusive model. The new Triumph Thruxton R TFC in which the TFC stands for Triumph Factory Custom, will get top spec components that will make it look richer and more performance oriented than the standard model. The front fairing and the fender are made up of carbon fibre that not only make the bike look premium but also helps in weight reduction. Powering the new Triumph Thruxton R TFC will be a revised 1200cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine will get a 10 bhp increase in power that will take the total output to 106 bhp.

Another highlight will be Vanes & Hines exhaust set up and the three riding modes have also been revised. All thanks to the changes, the overall weight of the motorcycle will see a drop by over 4 kgs. The new Triumph Thruxton R TFC will be a special edition model that will be sold in limited numbers. Currently, there is no clarity as to whether the more premium Thruxton will make its way to India. If it does, it will be priced at a significant premium over the standard Thruxton 1200 R that is currently on sale here at a price of Rs 12.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In other news, the all-new Triumph Rocket III has been spotted recently and the new model sure looks impressive. The bike is rumoured to get power from a larger displacement 2500cc engine that is expected to churn out a maximum power output of close to 180 bhp. The new Rocket III is expected to be revealed by the end of this year with India launch expected to happen by mid-2020.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Image Source: MCN