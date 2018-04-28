Triumph Thruxton modification for which motorcycling, skateboarding and street art came together

Today's dose of motorcycle modification comes from a man who spent his teenage on a skateboard - well, not literally, he didn't actually live on it. But loved to zoom about on it a lot. And that is where the inspiration for this beautifully modified Triumph Thruxton comes from. The customiser of this job believes that as there is a connection between surfing and art, and so similarly there's one between skateboarding and custom bikes. But in a very subtle way. This custom job was done by a collaboration between Rogue Motorcycle’s Billy Kuyken and Hans Bruechle, better known as HandBrake the Artist.

Kuyken and Bruechle met in Australia where they decided on the Thruxton joint project. After prolonged considerations, the two decided that a previous-generation Triumph Thruxton would be perfect for the job, so a 2011 model was sourced.

Speaking of skateboard and custom bike connection, the first thing to catch the eye on the custom Triumph Thruston is the skateboard deck seat, and the monoshock setup just beneath it.

The swingarm for the modified Triumph Thruxton was custom built and new shock mounts were fabricated. The objective was to keep the tail of the bike to remain as minimalistic as possible, and so the new subframe was neatly hidden between the skateboard deck and the seat pan.

The seat has a stunning black and white upholstery from Poli Motor Trimming, who mostly work on exotic cars. The front end of the custom Triumph Thruxton has been fitted with forks from a Suzuki GSX-R1000 and hence is much beefier than before.

The Triumph Thruxton modification was given with 7” LED headlight, mounted on a pair of custom-made brackets for an ultra-close fit. The handlebars are clip-on and it gets aftermarket controls.

Having improved handling and grip with Pirelli Supercorsa tyres, it was decided to let the original Triumph Thruxton engine remain. But it does have a new exhaust system with a pair of Tulip mufflers.

Hans Bruechle's lot of work is in black and white, and that is what was settled on for the Triumph Thruxton's paint job. But Hans thought that it needed a hint of colour, and that is how it was decided the frame and swingarm would be powder coated with cherry red. And the chain guard is a one-off, adorned with Hans’ logo and web address.

