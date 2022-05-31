Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle details to be revealed on July 12

Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycles details will be revealed on July 12, while also being showcased. Triumph Motorcycles has said that the testing phase for the TE-1 is complete.

Project Triumph TE-1 electric prototype has completed its final testing phase, and more details about the electric motorcycle from the British manufacturer will be revealed on July 12. Triumph, in an official statement, announced that the live, fourth and final testing phase is complete for the TE-1.

On July 12, Triumph will reveal details about the Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype, including range, technical details of the machine, and also showcase the TE-1. The intention is to announce the company’s direction in the electric mobility field and Triumph’s plans for the same.

For those not familiar, the Triumph TE-1 is being developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) and the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) at the University of Warwick.

WAE is the engineering arm of the Williams group, which includes the Williams F1 team. The company specialises in aerodynamics, thermodynamics, manufacturing, product delivery, and electrification programmes.

WMG researches on intelligent vehicles, organisational and societal transformation, digital technologies, and various other things.

In other news, Triumph recently launched its flagship adventure motorcycle, the Tiger 1200 in India, priced at Rs 19.19 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). You can also read the top 5 changes the British motorcycle manufacturer has done to shed weight and make the motorcycle more efficient compared to the older model.