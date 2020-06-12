Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Two of the latest additions to Triumph Motorcycles' lineup in India, the Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black are both inspired by the 1959 Triumph Bonneville.

By:Updated: Jun 12, 2020 1:39 PM
Triumph T120 Black price in indiaTriumph Bonneville T120 Black

Triumph Motorcycles India launched the Black Editions of Bonneville T100 and T120 in the country today. Inspired by the 1959 Bonneville, the T100 Black and T120 Black are the latest additions to the Bonneville range in India. The Bonneville T100 Black is available in two paint schemes – Jet Black and Matt Black, while the T120 Black is available in Jet Black and Matt Graphite. Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black are launched at an introductory price of Rs 8,87,400 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 9,97,600 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Bonneville T100 Black boasts fully black components including wheel rims, a twin skin peashooter exhaust in a matt black finish and blacked-out engine covers. Similarly, the Bonneville T120 gets all-black detailing, including black rims, grab rail, exhaust, engine finish, and a dark brown seat.

Triumph T100 Black price in indiaTriumph Bonneville T100 Black

The Black Editions are a tribute to the legendary 1959 Bonneville and incorporate the styling and character of the Bonneville DNA. Both the motorcycles are being offered with Triumph Motorcycles’ custom accessory range and the riders can choose from more than 150 high-quality accessories to make their Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black customized to reflect their personality, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head – Triumph Motorcycles India, said.

triumph t100 t120 specifications

Also read: Free three EMIs from Triumph Motorcycles! All you need to know

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black features include Ride-by-Wire, ABS, switchable Traction Control, Torque Assist Clutch, LED Rear Light, Engine Immobiliser, and USB Charging Socket. Both the T100 and T120 Black feature a twin-pod instrument cluster. In addition to these features, the T120 Black also gets two ride modes (Road and Rain) and heated grips. Both motorcycles are offered with a range of accessories, including a Vance & Hines slip-on exhaust for the T120. Custom accessories for T100 Black include heated grips, a centre stand, cruise control and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

MakeMyTrip partners with Meru for sanitised airport cabs with barrier sheet in cabin

MakeMyTrip partners with Meru for sanitised airport cabs with barrier sheet in cabin

Book a Vespa or Aprilia scooter online and get it home delivered: Special benefits explained

Book a Vespa or Aprilia scooter online and get it home delivered: Special benefits explained

Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 bus launched with Volvo engine: Deployed as Covid-19 ICU unit

Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 bus launched with Volvo engine: Deployed as Covid-19 ICU unit

Explained: How the Kia Sonet's clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

Explained: How the Kia Sonet's clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

Royal Enfield reopens over 90% of dealerships: Launches digital sales & doorstep service

Royal Enfield reopens over 90% of dealerships: Launches digital sales & doorstep service

Five things to look out when buying a new car: Engine, space and more

Five things to look out when buying a new car: Engine, space and more