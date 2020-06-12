Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Two of the latest additions to Triumph Motorcycles' lineup in India, the Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black are both inspired by the 1959 Triumph Bonneville.

Triumph Bonneville T120 Black

Triumph Motorcycles India launched the Black Editions of Bonneville T100 and T120 in the country today. Inspired by the 1959 Bonneville, the T100 Black and T120 Black are the latest additions to the Bonneville range in India. The Bonneville T100 Black is available in two paint schemes – Jet Black and Matt Black, while the T120 Black is available in Jet Black and Matt Graphite. Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black are launched at an introductory price of Rs 8,87,400 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 9,97,600 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Bonneville T100 Black boasts fully black components including wheel rims, a twin skin peashooter exhaust in a matt black finish and blacked-out engine covers. Similarly, the Bonneville T120 gets all-black detailing, including black rims, grab rail, exhaust, engine finish, and a dark brown seat.

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black

The Black Editions are a tribute to the legendary 1959 Bonneville and incorporate the styling and character of the Bonneville DNA. Both the motorcycles are being offered with Triumph Motorcycles’ custom accessory range and the riders can choose from more than 150 high-quality accessories to make their Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black customized to reflect their personality, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head – Triumph Motorcycles India, said.

Also read: Free three EMIs from Triumph Motorcycles! All you need to know

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black features include Ride-by-Wire, ABS, switchable Traction Control, Torque Assist Clutch, LED Rear Light, Engine Immobiliser, and USB Charging Socket. Both the T100 and T120 Black feature a twin-pod instrument cluster. In addition to these features, the T120 Black also gets two ride modes (Road and Rain) and heated grips. Both motorcycles are offered with a range of accessories, including a Vance & Hines slip-on exhaust for the T120. Custom accessories for T100 Black include heated grips, a centre stand, cruise control and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.