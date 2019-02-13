Triumph Street Twin, Scrambler launch in India Tomorrow: Fresh Styling, More Power for entry level Triumphs!

Triumph’s 2019 product offensive in India will kick off tomorrow with the launch of the 2019 Street Twin and the new Street Twin Scrambler. The first of 6 motorcycles that Triumph India intend to launch in the first half of the year. The Triumph Street Twin and the Scrambler will slot in as the most affordable roadster and scrambler (respectively) that Triumph sells in India. Both motorcycles have received both cosmetic updates with some modicum of mechanical changes as well.

The Street Twin gets redesigned wheels, new side panels and updated analogue instrument cluster with black surround along with a ‘Bonneville’ metal plaque in the form of cosmetic updates, aside from which Triumph have also given it new adjustable levers, along with a brushed aluminium headlight bracket. Both motorcycles will be powered by the same 900cc, parallel-twin engine as before but the engine now delivers 10hp in excess and the maximum power rating now stands at 65hp at 7,000rpm, while the peak torque is the same at 80Nm. The company attributes better rideability to a flatter torque curve, meaning that throttle response will be linear and more responsive through the rev-band. The power delivery, in turn, has also change with peak power is now delivered later in the rev range at 7,5000rpm compared to the earlier 5,900rpm. Pushing the red-line 500 rpm higher than before. Other mechanical updates include a lighter crank and balancer shaft, magnesium cam cover and a lighter clutch. Also, what’s new is the higher spec 41mm fork and Brembo four-piston front brake callipers which sit at the place of two-piston Nissin brakes seen in the current bikes. Both the Street Twin and the Scrambler are expected to get two riding modes, Road and Rain, while the Street Scrambler also gets a third Off-road mode. Also, the bikes are offered with ABS and switchable traction control.

Once launched we expect Triumph to price the motorcycles at Rs 50,000 above the price of the outgoing bikes. Meaning that the Street Twin could cost about Rs 7.70 lakh while the Scrambler could cost about Rs 8.60 lakh ex-showroom.