Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!

The newly launched 2020 Triumph Street Twin BS6 is available in three colour options namely Jet Black, Korosi Red and Matt Ironstone. Out of these, the latter two demand an additional premium of Rs 13,000. Here is what all has changed on the new environment-friendlier model.

By:Published: August 17, 2020 12:34 PM

The new Triumph Street Twin BS6 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the company has kept the price of the new BS6 compliant model the same as the outgoing BS4 version. The Street Twin BS6 has been launched in three colour options namely Jet Black, Korosi Red and Matt Ironstone. The aforementioned price is for the Jet Black paint scheme and if you wish to own either of the two rest two colour options, you will have to shell out Rs 13,000 more. In terms of styling, the Triumph Street Twin BS6 gets a typical modern classic appearance and comes with a rounded headlamp upfront, flat seat, rounded rear view mirrors and a quite free-flowing curvy design. The bike has an all-black theme that lends it a sporty appeal. Instrument cluster on the Street Twin is a digital-analog unit that shows all the necessary information.

Powering the newly launched Triumph Street Twin BS6 is a 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 65 hp 80 Nm. The bike gets a ride-by-wire tech, traction control system and exhales via a twin-port exhaust system with twin brushed silencers. Apart from meeting the stricter emission norms, there are no changes on the 2020 Triumph Street Twin. That said, the bike continues to get KYB 41mm forks at the front along with preload-adjustable KYB twin shock absorbers at the rear.

The bike comes to a halt with the help of a 310mm disc brake upfront along with a 220mm disc at the rear and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for safer braking. Stay tuned with us for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

