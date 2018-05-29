Triumph Street Triple RS recalled in India: How to check if your bike is among affected 100 units

Triumph Motorcycles recalled 1242 units of its middleweight streetfighter Street Triple RS in America a few days back. Now, the British manufacturer has announced the recall in India as well and as many as 100 units of the Triumph Street Triple RS might have been affected here. The motorcycle has been recalled due to a possible malfunctioning of the left switchgear that can result in poor operation of the headlamps and the indicators. This can happen when water creeps into the switchgear. Triumph Motorcycles India has stated that it will start contacting the customers of affected motorcycles through their respective dealerships. The faulty component shall be replaced free of cost.

The National Highway Traffic Security Administration of USA released a document a few days back stating that the left switchgear may not have been sealed as tightly as it should have been. This is the prime reason why water can seep into the component at times of rain or even when the bike is being washed. If things get worse, this can even result in a short circuit that can eventually lead to a mishap. The Triumph Street Triple comes in a total of three variants namely S, R and RS. In America, the Triumph Street Triple recall covered the R and RS models. In India, the company sells only the S and RS versions and hence, it is only the RS trim that has been recalled.

Powering the Triumph Street Triple RS is a 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 122 bhp and 77 Nm. Prime features of the motorcycle include a coloured TFT instrument cluster, dual disc brakes with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), five riding modes, slip-assist clutch, ride by wire technology and more. The Triumph Street Triple RS is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India).