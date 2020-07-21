Triumph Street Triple RS price in India hiked: Now pay this much more for KTM 790 Duke challenger

Triumph Street Triple RS gets multiple updates for the year 2020. The bike is powered by the same 765cc, inline three-cylinder motor mated to a six-speed transmission system, developing 122 hp of power along with 79Nm of torque.

By:Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:50 PM

If you have been waiting to bring home a Triumph Street Triple RS, here is a piece that might disappoint you a bit! The British naked middleweight is now dearer for the customers in India. In order to be precise, to own the Triumph Street Triple RS, now you will need to shell out Rs 20,000 more. That said, the bike can now be yours for a price of Rs 11.33 lakh compared to its previous price tag of Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom India). Looking at the cost of this motorcycle, the price hike of Rs 20,000 should not bother the prospective buyers of the famed and respected middleweight street naked. For the year 2020, the Triumph Street Triple RS gets multiple updates. The new model continues to get power from the same 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out 122 hp of power and 79Nm of torque, that is 2 Nm more than before.

Apart from this, you get a bi-directional quick shifter as well. Suspension system of the bike comprises fully adjustable units. While up front, you get upside forks by Showa,  the rear has an Ohlins monoshock. The Street Triple RS comes to a halt with the help of Brembo braking set up that offers phenomenal feedback and bite. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also a part of the package. In terms of prime features, the bike gets a fully-coloured TFT instrument cluster that gets different layouts for the display as well.

Triumph Street Triple RS rubs shoulders against the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, Kawasaki Z900 and the recently launched BMW F 900 R in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1

New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1

Skoda monsoon service camp begins: Dates, special offers on spare parts, accessories explained

Skoda monsoon service camp begins: Dates, special offers on spare parts, accessories explained

Kia Sonet listed on official website: Hyundai Venue rival's India debut on August 7

Kia Sonet listed on official website: Hyundai Venue rival's India debut on August 7

Nissan Magnite spy shots: Sub-compact SUV production model to stay true to concept

Nissan Magnite spy shots: Sub-compact SUV production model to stay true to concept

Mahindra Mojo BS6 bookings open: New Red Agate colour option revealed

Mahindra Mojo BS6 bookings open: New Red Agate colour option revealed

Jeep Compass Night Eagle to be launched soon: New features, expected price explained

Jeep Compass Night Eagle to be launched soon: New features, expected price explained

2020 Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift, Aprilia Storm launched in India: Prices, specs, features

2020 Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift, Aprilia Storm launched in India: Prices, specs, features

150+ new outlets for Okinawa electric scooters this year: 500 across India by fiscal end

150+ new outlets for Okinawa electric scooters this year: 500 across India by fiscal end

Exclusive: Kinetic Luna to likely return as an electric moped with 80km range

Exclusive: Kinetic Luna to likely return as an electric moped with 80km range

Electric vehicle safety during monsoon: Busting four common myths

Electric vehicle safety during monsoon: Busting four common myths

BYPL-EV Motors partnership installs EV charging station in Delhi with two types of chargers

BYPL-EV Motors partnership installs EV charging station in Delhi with two types of chargers

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Challenges in installing home EV chargers and how to overcome them - EVI Technologies explains

Challenges in installing home EV chargers and how to overcome them - EVI Technologies explains

Benelli India upgrades production capacity: More than 2,500 Imperiale 400 bikes delivered since launch

Benelli India upgrades production capacity: More than 2,500 Imperiale 400 bikes delivered since launch

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Hungarian GP win to equal Michael Schumacher’s record

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Hungarian GP win to equal Michael Schumacher’s record

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row

MotoGP 2020: Quartararo sets new lap record to lead qualifying in Jerez ahead of Viñales, Marquez

MotoGP 2020: Quartararo sets new lap record to lead qualifying in Jerez ahead of Viñales, Marquez