Triumph Street Triple RS price in India hiked: Now pay this much more for KTM 790 Duke challenger

Triumph Street Triple RS gets multiple updates for the year 2020. The bike is powered by the same 765cc, inline three-cylinder motor mated to a six-speed transmission system, developing 122 hp of power along with 79Nm of torque.

If you have been waiting to bring home a Triumph Street Triple RS, here is a piece that might disappoint you a bit! The British naked middleweight is now dearer for the customers in India. In order to be precise, to own the Triumph Street Triple RS, now you will need to shell out Rs 20,000 more. That said, the bike can now be yours for a price of Rs 11.33 lakh compared to its previous price tag of Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom India). Looking at the cost of this motorcycle, the price hike of Rs 20,000 should not bother the prospective buyers of the famed and respected middleweight street naked. For the year 2020, the Triumph Street Triple RS gets multiple updates. The new model continues to get power from the same 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out 122 hp of power and 79Nm of torque, that is 2 Nm more than before.

Apart from this, you get a bi-directional quick shifter as well. Suspension system of the bike comprises fully adjustable units. While up front, you get upside forks by Showa, the rear has an Ohlins monoshock. The Street Triple RS comes to a halt with the help of Brembo braking set up that offers phenomenal feedback and bite. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also a part of the package. In terms of prime features, the bike gets a fully-coloured TFT instrument cluster that gets different layouts for the display as well.

Triumph Street Triple RS rubs shoulders against the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, Kawasaki Z900 and the recently launched BMW F 900 R in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

