Triumph Street Triple RS gets two new colours: Here’s for how much you can own one

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched two new colour options for its naked middleweight streetfighter Street Triple RS. The motorcycle now gets new shades in the form of Crystal White and Matte Jet Black. With the launch of the new colour options, the Triumph Street Triple is available at the company's dealerships across India in three colour options with the Matt Silver Ice available as the already existing colour. The price of the newly launched colours has been kept the same which means you can buy any of these at a price of Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Triumph Street Triple RS is a 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 122 bhp and 77 Nm. The Triumph Street Triple RS gets a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster without multiple layouts.

The Triumph Street Triple RS gets a switchable traction control system that gets four settings according to different road conditions. The switchgear on the motorcycle is also new that gets a five-way joystick, a feature that must have seen rarely on a motorcycle. The bike progresses on grippier Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres and these come coupled to twin 310mm disc brakes up front along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. A dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard.

Triumph Motorcycles also sells the Street Triple S in India that sits at the base of the Street Triple line up. Internationally, the motorcycle is on sale in a total of three variants with the third trim being the mid-spec R variant. The company offers over 60 accessories for the Triumph Street Triple RS in India so that the buyer can customise his or her machine the way he or she wants. Stay tuned for more updates.