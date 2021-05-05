Triumph Street Triple R, Rocket 3 get massive price hike in India: Costlier by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

While the Triumph Street Triple R is now expensive by Rs 31,000, the Rocket 3 will now set you back by up to Rs 1.05 lakh more.

By:Updated: May 05, 2021 4:05 PM

 

Triumph Motorcycles India has recently hiked prices of two of its products namely Street triple R and the Rocket 3. The company hasn’t released any official announcement regarding this and has silently updated the figures on its official website for India. Starting with the Street Triple R, the bike was launched in August last year and it replaced the Street Triple S as the most affordable model in the Street Triple line-up. When the Triumph Street Triple R was launched last year, it was priced at a competitive Rs 8.84 lakh. The prices are no longer the same and the said model is now available at the showrooms across India for Rs 9.15 lakh and hence, gets costlier by Rs 31,000.

The other bike in question – Triumph Rocket 3 has received an even bigger price hike. The badass-looking power cruiser is now available at the outlets for a price of Rs 19.35 lakh and hence, gets pricier by Rs 85,000. The said price is for the R variant. On the other hand, the more premium and touring-oriented GT trim will now set you back by Rs 19.95 lakh. That said, this particular version receives the biggest price hike as it now costs Rs 1.05 lakh more. Triumph Motorcycles India recently launched the limited-edition Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Black. Limited to 1,000 units each, these are priced at Rs 20.35 lakh and 20.95 lakh respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The company hasn’t stated any reason behind this price hike. We believe that rising input costs and adverse market conditions might be the reasons that must have compelled the brand to go for an upward price revision. The latest price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the two motorcycles, which means that both, the Street Triple R and Rocket 3 remain the same as before.

