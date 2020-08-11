Triumph Street Triple R launched at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh: Mid-spec variant undercuts entry-level S!

Triumph's new Street Triple R undercuts the range-topping RS by a whopping Rs 2.49 lakh. Here is what all you get for its price and at the same time, what all you miss when compared to the RS. Bookings now open!

Aug 11, 2020 12:07 PM

The new Triumph Street Triple R has finally been launched in the country today at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first time that R version has made its way to India as the Street Triple range previously had two versions namely S and RS. The Triumph Street Triple R will likely replace the most affordable S version in the line-up. Bookings for the Triumph Street Triple R have begun and the bike is now available for sale in two colour options of Sapphire Black and Matt Silver Ice. The Triumph Street Triple R draws power from the same 765cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine as the RS that has a different state of tune and generates slightly lesser power and torque. The engine on the R version is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 116 hp and 77 Nm. In comparison, the motor in the range-topping RS produces 121 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 79 Nm.

The R version gets three power modes along with a traction control system and a bi-directional quickshifter.  Now coming to the features, the Triumph Street Triple R gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster as against the fancy-looking full coloured TFT screen on the RS. Moreover, while the R version gets Brembo M4.32 four-piston monobloc calipers, the top-spec RS comes with more premium M50 calipers. The suspension duties are taken care of with the help of fully adjustable Showa units at both ends. The streetfighter rides on Pirelli road-biased all-weather Diablo Rosso III tyres.

The top-of-the-line Triumph Street Triple RS is currently available in India at a price of Rs 11.33 lakh and that said, the newly launched R version undercuts the former by a whopping Rs 2.49 lakh. Triumph’s new Street Triple R locks horns against the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, Ducati Monster 821 and the Kawasaki Z900 in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

