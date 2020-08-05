Triumph Street Triple R India launch date out: Likely to undercut RS by this much!

The Triumph Street Triple R will rub shoulders against the likes of the Kawasaki Z900 and KTM 790 Duke in the segment. As the R model will sit below the range-topping RS, it will be priced significantly lesser, here's how much it will likely cost!

By:Updated: Aug 05, 2020 11:15 AM

The new Triumph Street Triple R will be launched in India on 11th August. With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, just like the previous launches, this one too will take place on the company’s official social handles. Currently, the Triumph Street Triple RS sits at the top of the range and this is the first time that the company is bringing the R model to Indian shores. Internationally, the R version bridges the gap between the S and the RS models. In India though, the Street Triple R might replace the S as a better-equipped model. At the heart of the Triumph Street Triple R sits the same 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine that powers the top-spec RS. However, the motor on the R model produces 5 hp and 2 Nm lesser compared to the latter. That said, the engine on the Street Triple R is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 118 hp and 77 Nm.

In terms of features, the Triumph Street Triple R  is a decent-equipped package as it gets a two-way quickshifter along with fully adjustable Showa suspension from Showa and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. Unlike the RS that gets a coloured TFT screen, the R instead comes with a basic looking analog-digital instrumentation. Thanks to the fact that the STreet Triple R will sit below the RS, it will be priced significantly cheaper. In order to be precise, the Triumph Street Triple RS is on sale in India for a price of Rs 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and we are expecting the Street Triple R to be priced under Rs 10 lakh.

The British naked streetfighter will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Z900 and KTM 790 Duke in the segment.  More details to spill on 11th August, so keep watching this space for all the action.

