Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm, Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen launched: Here’s what’s special!

While the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen is limited to 1,000 units worldwide, the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm sees only 775 units in the making. Here is what all makes these special!

By:Updated: May 18, 2021 3:07 PM
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen

 

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the special editions of the Street Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200. Dubbed as the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen, the special edition model is limited to 1,000 units worldwide and as the name suggests, the bike celebrates the famous movie star and motorcyclist. On the other hand, the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm gets more rugged Scrambler detailing and is limited to just 775 units worldwide. While the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is priced in India at Rs 9.65 lakh, the Scrambler 1200 Steven McQueen will set you back by Rs 13.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Now, digging into the details of both these models, starting with the Scrambler 1200 Steven McQueen, all units are individually numbered. Moreover, you get a unique Steve McQueen branding on the tank and handlebar clamp. The bike also gets an Exclusive Competition Green custom paint scheme. Owners of the said model will also be getting a Certificate of authenticity that has the signatures of Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor, and also, Chad McQueen – son of Steve McQueen. Furthermore, the newly launched Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steven McQueen gets a premium-looking brown bench seat with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding. In addition, you also get the pre-enabled My Triumph connectivity system.

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm

Now, speaking of the other model, the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm, the owners of the said model will be getting a Certificate of authenticity that has been personalized with the bike’s VIN number. In addition, the Sandstorm edition comes with a unique Sandstorm Edition paint scheme that comprises matt Storm Grey and Ironstone accents on the fuel tank in a new tri-tone style. Moreover, the bike gets a matt Storm Grey coloured factory-fitted high-level front mudguard that looks quite unique. With this model, you also get some premium and genuine Triumph accessories fitted as standard. Both the aforementioned bikes remain the same as their standard versions in terms of mechanicals, which means the engine and cycle parts are the same.

