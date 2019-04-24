Triumph Speed Twin launched; priced below the Bonneville T120 yet more powerful

The all-new Triumph Speed Twin has been launched in India at a price of Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The Speed Twin is the latest addition to the British manufacturer's modern classic range. The original Speed Twin 5T used to come back in the year 1938 and its parallel-twin engine led to the making of the modern parallel-twin engines. Powering the Triumph Speed Twin is an updated 1,200cc parallel-twin, the same unit that we have seen on the Thruxton. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 97hp and 112Nm. The motor is mated to a six-speed transmission.

The new Triumph Speed Twin gets three riding modes namely Road, Rain and Sport. Moreover, the bike gets a switchable traction control as well. The newly launched Triumph Speed Twin accounts for 10 kg lesser weight compared to the Thruxton. This weight reduction has been done by replacing a good amount of steel in chassis, wheels and swingarm with aluminium. The new Triumph Speed Twin gets 41mm KYB forks up front along with twin-shocks with adjustable preload at the rear.

Braking duties on the Triumph Speed Twin are taken care of with the help of twin 305mm discs up front along with a 220mm disc at the rear. The bike gets a standard dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and convenience. The Speed Twin rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends coupled with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. The new Triumph Speed Twin has no direct competition in India but the closest rivals are the BMW R nineT and Ducati Scrambler 1100.

