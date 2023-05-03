Triumph Speed Triple R rival: Ducati Monster SP launched at Rs 15.95 lakh

The 2023 Ducati Monster SP will be the top variant and offers numerous updates in design and equipment.

Ducati has expanded the Monster family by launching the SP variant in India at Rs 15.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The USP of the new top-of-the-line trim is that it is lighter and packed with track-focused features.

Ducati Monster SP: What’s new?

The Monster SP flaunts the 2022 Ducati MotoGP team’s colours with red paint finish saddle. The seat height is 840mm, 20mm taller than the regular Monster. Apart from the iconic paint scheme, the most important update is the gold-coloured front and rear fully-adjustable Ohlins suspensions. The premium suspensions are 0.6 kg lighter than the standard ones. Apart from this, the new Monster comes equipped with Brembo Stylema calipers with aluminium flanges for the 320 mm front brake discs, which makes them 0.5 kg lighter than the standard Monster. For better stability, the Monster SP also gets a steering damper for better stability while sweeping past sharp corners.

With full LED lights along with LED DRLs, the Monster SP uses a lithium-ion battery. It is lighter by 2 kg than the entry-level Monster trim. It comes standard with a seat cowl and flyscreen. The Monster SP gets additional goodies like a Termignoni silencer and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres as standard equipment.

Ducati Monster SP: Features

The Ducati Monster SP sports a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster. In terms of safety functions, it comes standard with ABS Cornering, Traction Control, and Wheelie Control in multiple adjustable levels. The sporty naked motorcycle also comes with Launch Control. The Monster SP offers three riding modes — Sport, Road and Wet.

Ducati Monster SP: Engine and Price

The Monster and the Monster SP are powered by a 937cc Testastretta liquid-cooled V2 engine that churns out 110bhp at 9,250rpm and 93Nm at 6,500rpm of torque. The powertrain is also available in the DesertX, Multistrada V2 and Hypermotard. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and the kerb weight is 186kg.

Priced at Rs 15.95 lakh, ex-showroom, the Monster SP will take on the Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple RS.

